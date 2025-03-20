AIRLINK 182.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.06%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

World Bank assures BISP of ‘full support’ in strengthening digital, cybersecurity

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 08:21am

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has sought the assistance of World Bank (WB) in strengthening digital and cybersecurity, and the WB has assured BISP of its “full support” in this regard.

In this context, Chairperson BISP Rubina Khalid held a meeting with Najy Benhassine, the WB Country Director, at the BISP headquarters, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The two officials discussed potential collaboration between BISP and WB on Pakistan’s Skill Development Project, and the re-certification of BISP registration centres, the statement said.

The chairperson BISP sought the WB’s assistance in digital and cybersecurity, and both parties decided to establish dedicated teams to propose measures for strengthening BISP’s Information Technology and Cybersecurity Wing, said the statement.

Benhassine assured the WB’s full support in this regard, it added.

The primary goal of the Skill Development Project is to uplift BISP beneficiary families by eradicating poverty and fostering financial independence, the statement quoted the BISP chairperson as having informed the WB official.

The meeting also had a comprehensive review of BISP’s performance regarding various disbursement-linked indicators with a particular emphasis on augmenting the technical prowess of BISP field officials through specialised training initiatives, the statement added.

“It was agreed that BISP and the World Bank would form teams to develop proposals for enhancing the technical skills of BISP field staff,” said the statement.

