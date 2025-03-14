Govt launches Pakistan Crypto Council to regulate, advance digital finance

The government on Friday officially launched the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), with an aim to regulate and integrate blockchain technology and digital assets into its financial landscape, according to a statement from the Finance Division.

The development comes a week after the government appointed Bilal bin Saqib as the Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister for the PCC.

The PCC is a government-backed initiative aimed at regulating, fostering, and integrating blockchain and cryptocurrency innovations into Pakistan’s financial and economic framework.

“The Pakistan Crypto Council has officially been launched, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to regulate and integrate blockchain technology and digital assets into its financial landscape.

“The council is set to play a pivotal role in formulating policies, fostering innovation, and ensuring a secure and forward-thinking approach to crypto adoption in Pakistan.” the Finance Division statement read.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will serve as the council.

The PCC’s immediate board members include Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Law Secretary and Federal IT Secretary.

“This diverse leadership structure ensures that regulatory oversight, financial stability, legal frameworks, and technological advancements are brought together to support Pakistan’s crypto ecosystem.”

‘A new era for digital finance in Pakistan’

The formation of the Pakistan Crypto Council signified the government’s proactive stance in moving Pakistan to the forefront of the global shift towards blockchain technology and digital assets, the Finance Division said.

“With regulatory clarity and a structured approach, Pakistan aims to foster a safe and compliant environment for investors, businesses, and innovators in the crypto space,” it said.

Speaking on the launch of the council, Aurangzeb stated: “The world is moving rapidly toward digital finance, and Pakistan wishes to be a leader in the space. The establishment of the Pakistan Crypto Council is a step towards embracing innovation while ensuring that we create a regulatory framework that protects investors and the financial system. We are committed to fostering a responsible and progressive crypto ecosystem that can contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth”.

Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the PCC, emphasised the significance of the initiative, stating: “This council is not just about regulations—it’s about creating an ecosystem where blockchain and digital finance can thrive. Our goal is to ensure that Pakistan becomes a competitive player in the global digital economy while prioritising security, transparency, and innovation. By bringing together key stakeholders, we aim to strike a balance between progressive policymaking and fostering an environment where entrepreneurs and businesses can confidently explore the potential of blockchain technology.”

According to the Finance Division, the PCC will focus on developing clear regulatory policies, engaging stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, and positioning Pakistan as a key player in the global digital asset landscape.

As the council kicks off its operations, as per the statement, it will prioritise: