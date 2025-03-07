AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
One dead, 180 missing after boats sink off Yemen, Djibouti

AFP Published 07 Mar, 2025 08:16pm

ADDIS ABABA: Four boats carrying migrants have sunk off Djibouti and Yemen killing at least one person and leaving more than 180 missing, the International Organization for Migration told AFP Friday.

The sinkings occurred late Thursday along a route that is increasingly used by Ethiopians hoping to find work in Gulf countries or escape conflict.

“Over 180 migrants are missing after four boats sank last night off the coasts of Djibouti and Yemen,” the IOM said.

Two of the vessels, one believed to be carrying at least 30 people and the other roughly 150, were missing off the coast of Yemen, according to the IOM country chief of mission Abdusattor Esoev.

“We are talking about 186 people that may have unfortunately perished in the sea,” he told AFP.

The majority of those onboard were believed to be Ethiopian migrants, he said, although five were thought to be Yemeni crew members. At least 57, from both boats, were women.

“We are working with authorities to see if we can find any survivors, but I’m afraid we may not have any,” Esoev said.

The other two vessels capsized due to strong winds off the coast of Djibouti, he said, based on information he had received.

“One or two migrants have reportedly lost their lives, but the rest of them were rescued,” he told AFP, without giving more details.

Pakistan seeks details after vessel carrying 65 sinks off Libyan coast

He said that his IOM colleagues in Djibouti were assisting those who had been rescued.

“The number of people arriving in Yemen from Ethiopia and Djibouti is unfortunately not decreasing,” Esoev said.

He added many migrants undertaking the route originated from Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, ravaged by war between 2020 and 2022.

Eastern route

It is one of the world’s most dangerous migrant routes, according to the IOM, which documented more than 60,000 migrant arrivals in Yemen in 2024.

A March IOM report showed the number of those attempting the “eastern route” had risen 13 percent in 2024, to 446,194.

Women and girls represented a third of those embarking on the voyage, an increase from 2023, with the number of boys taking the journey falling.

The majority of those undertaking the voyage did so for economic reasons, it said.

Last year saw six major shipwrecks, the IOM said, “caused by using unseaworthy boats, overfilling of vessels, travelling in poor maritime conditions, and smugglers forcing people to disembark at sea”.

The IOM said in a post on X that more than 558 people died along the route in 2024.

Last month, 20 Ethiopians were killed when their boat capsized off Yemen.

