AIRLINK 177.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
FCCL 45.70 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (8.76%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
FLYNG 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.17%)
HUBC 132.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.78%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.47%)
OGDC 224.90 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.04%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PAEL 41.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.07%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 187.50 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (1.91%)
PRL 34.99 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.98%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
SEARL 93.99 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (3.21%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.3%)
SYM 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.46%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,120 Increased By 97.7 (0.81%)
BR30 37,239 Increased By 633.5 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,463 Increased By 750.1 (0.66%)
KSE30 35,478 Increased By 176.1 (0.5%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s coal imports tick up in January-February despite risks to outlook

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2025 10:01am

BEIJING: China’s coal imports rose 2.1% year-on-year, official data showed on Friday, as the import arbitrage remained open despite a number of risks to the outlook for imports.

China publishes data for the two months in a combined release to smooth out the impact of the Lunar New Year, which falls in either of the two months.

January-February imports were at 76.12 million metric tons, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, up from 74.52 million tons in the year-earlier period.

China’s coal imports increasingly appear to be under pressure, with two major industry bodies last week calling for limits on imports, particularly of low-quality coal, because of an oversupplied market.

An unseasonably warm winter has weighed on demand for coal and also domestic prices.

Major coal miner Shenhua also suspended spot imports to protect its domestic market sales in the face of mounting port inventories.

A plan by major supplier Indonesia to use its own government-set benchmark price for international transactions beginning from March 1 could further weigh on imports from this month as it creates uncertainty for buyers.

Analysts at Guosheng Securities said in a note the requirement to use the government index - which currently ranges from $1.5 to $14 higher than the prevailing ICI index depending on the grade of coal - is expected to increase the cost of China’s coal imports.

That will reduce China’s demand for Indonesian coal and likely lead buyers to substitute with domestic coal instead, LSEG analysts said in a note.

Analysts from industry body the China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association have forecast imports will fall 1.9% to 525 million tons of coal this year, down from 2024’s record high.

China buys less Russian coal in 2024 despite record imports

Guosheng Securities saw thermal coal imports falling even more sharply, declining 4.9% to 385 million tons on the back of a weakening yuan and narrowing import arbitrage.

China has also placed 15% tariffs on US coal imports as the trade tensions between the two major economies heat up.

Shipments from the US however make up a small portion of imports and may be replaced with other suppliers from abroad, analysts say.

China’s domestic coal consumption rose 1.7% year-on-year in 2024, according to the statistics bureau.

China coal

Comments

200 characters

China’s coal imports tick up in January-February despite risks to outlook

Buying rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Arrest of Kabul bombing suspect illustrates vital US-Pakistan counterterrorism cooperation: US State Dept

Jul-Jan govt debt up 4.65pc to Rs72.12trn

PM reviews National Youth Employment Plan

Oil set for biggest weekly drop since October on tariff uncertainty, supply gains

Barkat Frisian Agro shares surge 10% on PSX debut, hit upper limit at Rs20.02

Rural residents: SMEDA urged to formulate strategy

Govt servants: Condition to opt for one pension clarified

Wharves 3 and 4: China’s HSR seeks to sort out royalty issue with PQA

Read more stories