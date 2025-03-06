AIRLINK 178.25 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (2.09%)
BOP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
FCCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.94%)
FFL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FLYNG 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.05%)
HUBC 133.98 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
KOSM 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 54.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.27%)
OGDC 216.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.69%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
PIAHCLA 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.65%)
POWER 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
PPL 176.55 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (3.18%)
PRL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.61%)
PTC 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
SEARL 91.84 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.51%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.81%)
SYM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
BR100 11,934 Increased By 133.4 (1.13%)
BR30 36,087 Increased By 648.7 (1.83%)
KSE100 113,166 Increased By 912.5 (0.81%)
KSE30 35,060 Increased By 276.2 (0.79%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rises on dollar weakness; US payrolls data eyed

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 10:58am

Gold inched up on Thursday, helped by a pullback in the US dollar, while investors awaited US non-farm payrolls data due later this week to assess the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory as global trade tensions escalated.

Spot gold firmed 0.1% to $2,922.86 an ounce as of 0320 GMT, while US gold futures added 0.2% to $2,931.60.

The dollar index wallowed near a four-month trough as the US exempted automakers from the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a month as long as they complied with existing free trade rules.

US President Donald Trump is also open to hearing about other products that should be exempted from the tariffs, the White House added.

“A (possible) delay in the tariff war by the US has pushed the dollar lower and, because of that, gold is supported,” Reliance Securities’ senior analyst Jigar Trivedi said.

“The broad undertone is really positive in gold.” Trump’s tariffs have strained relations with Canada, Mexico, and China. While Canada and China have responded with tariffs of their own on select US imports, Mexico has vowed to retaliate.

Worries over Trump’s tariff policies pushed safe-haven gold to a record high of $2,956.15 on February 24 and helped it gain more than 11% year-to-date. Gold is considered a hedge against political uncertainties and inflation.

Gold falls slightly amid tariffs uncertainty

“The $3,000 psychological level for gold appears increasingly within reach as prices resume their upward trajectory following a brief retracement,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

The market now awaits the non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to show a gain of 160,000 jobs for February, economists surveyed by Reuters said.

Spot silver eased 0.2% to $32.56 an ounce, platinum added 0.1% to $966.95 and palladium shed 0.1% to $941.25.

Gold Spot gold bullion LME gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold rises on dollar weakness; US payrolls data eyed

Bullish momentum returns, KSE-100 gains over 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Coal procurement: PRCA voices its reservations about Nepra panel’s findings

New Trump travel ban could bar Afghans, Pakistanis soon, sources say

Removal of GST on POL products: Oil refineries seek minister’s intervention

Oil steadies after multi-day plunge but traders wary of tariff, supply impacts

Promotion of officers in FBR: IHC halts high-powered selection board from holding moot

‘No Fly List’: IHC orders removal of FBR collector’s name

Rs312bn GST row: PAC refers audit paras back to FBR wing

Articles 4, 9, and 10A: Civilians cannot be tried by military courts, SC told

Read more stories