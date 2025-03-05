Mobile phone (LCD screens) from China/Hong Kong: New customs values on imports fixed

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has fixed new customs values on the import of Mobile Phone (LCD Screens) from China/ Hong Kong.

According to a valuation ruling issued by the directorate on Tuesday, this Valuation Ruling (1979 of 2025) superseded Valuation Ruling No. 1 576/2021.

The values of subject goods had not been revised since2021. In pursuance of analysis of import data, current market trends, difference in market prices and customs values, an exercise for the determination of customs values of subject goods was initiated under section 25 and 25A of the Customs Act,1969.

Meeting for the determination of customs was attended by the relevant stakeholders. Their viewpoints were heard in detail in view for the determination of customs values of the subject goods under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969. They were requested to submit

relevant import documents to substantiate their contentions. For the determination of customs values of subject goods, ninety (90) days’ data was retrieved thoroughly scrutinized. Some references of declared values were available. In view of this, the transaction value of the specified goods has been determined and hereinafter specified shall be the Customs value for assessment of duty & taxes given against them, the ruling added.

