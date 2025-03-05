AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-05

Under guise of Brown Eyed Beans shipments: Bid to import American almonds foiled

Recorder Report Published 05 Mar, 2025 02:51am

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi has foiled an attempt to import around 155 tons of American almonds worth Rs. 1.43 billion under the guise of Brown Eyed Beans shipments.

Officials discovered that the smugglers strategically placed Brown Eyed Beans as a decoy in the first two to three layers of shipping containers, while hiding substantial quantities of almonds behind them.

The investigation targeted two primary import consignments arriving from Jebel Ali, which had been cleared through the Green Channel under declaration numbers KAPW-HC-142259 and KAPW-HC-142275.

The targeted raids were conducted at two key locations: the Rehman Godown in Falcon Logistic Complex and the Haroonabad Godown in the SITE Area, where officials systematically uncovered the intricate smuggling operation.

The total seizure represents a significant breakthrough for customs enforcement, encompassing 155 tons of American almonds, 50 tons of Brown Eyed Beans, 15 tons of assorted vegetable seeds, and 200 boxes of US-made Film Tec Membranes. The market value of the seized goods is estimated Rs. 1.439 billion Pakistani rupees, with potential duty and tax evasion calculated at Rs.450 million.

Investigators strongly suspect these additional shipments might follow a similar smuggling pattern, potentially indicating a massive tax evasion scheme estimated at Rs.3.6 billion.

Law enforcement is now taking decisive action. An First Information Report (FIR) is being prepared, and agencies are actively working to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in this extensive smuggling operation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Brown Eyed Beans shipments

Comments

200 characters

Under guise of Brown Eyed Beans shipments: Bid to import American almonds foiled

Macroeconomic stability achieved: Aurangzeb

First review of IMF bailout: Govt ‘well positioned’, says finance minister

Govt commits to agreed reforms, fiscal discipline

Hong Kong firm offloads Panama ports after Trump pressure

Likely to become part of G20 by 2030: Country will soon stand among developed nations: Dar

Mobile phone (LCD screens) from China/Hong Kong: New customs values on imports fixed

FY26 budget: PTEA seeks 10-year trade policy, EDS suspension

Copper, gold handling: SIFC EC agrees to leverage PIBTL

MoUs, pacts with Azerbaijan: PM sets up Dar-led panel for prompt realisation

Senate body informed ‘Land scam of Rs50bn to Rs60bn finalised in present govt’s tenure’

Read more stories