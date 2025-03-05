Under guise of Brown Eyed Beans shipments: Bid to import American almonds foiled

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi has foiled an attempt to import around 155 tons of American almonds worth Rs. 1.43 billion under the guise of Brown Eyed Beans shipments.

Officials discovered that the smugglers strategically placed Brown Eyed Beans as a decoy in the first two to three layers of shipping containers, while hiding substantial quantities of almonds behind them.

The investigation targeted two primary import consignments arriving from Jebel Ali, which had been cleared through the Green Channel under declaration numbers KAPW-HC-142259 and KAPW-HC-142275.

The targeted raids were conducted at two key locations: the Rehman Godown in Falcon Logistic Complex and the Haroonabad Godown in the SITE Area, where officials systematically uncovered the intricate smuggling operation.

The total seizure represents a significant breakthrough for customs enforcement, encompassing 155 tons of American almonds, 50 tons of Brown Eyed Beans, 15 tons of assorted vegetable seeds, and 200 boxes of US-made Film Tec Membranes. The market value of the seized goods is estimated Rs. 1.439 billion Pakistani rupees, with potential duty and tax evasion calculated at Rs.450 million.

Investigators strongly suspect these additional shipments might follow a similar smuggling pattern, potentially indicating a massive tax evasion scheme estimated at Rs.3.6 billion.

Law enforcement is now taking decisive action. An First Information Report (FIR) is being prepared, and agencies are actively working to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in this extensive smuggling operation.

