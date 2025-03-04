Hungary PM Orban to meet French president for talks on Ukraine on Wednesday

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday that he would meet French President Emmanuel Macron to talk about Ukraine on Wednesday ahead of an extraordinary summit of European Union leaders scheduled for Thursday.

Trump’s Russia pivot unlikely to bring peace to Ukraine, says Finland’s foreign minister

Orban also said that he sees more chance to find ways to cooperate on common EU security than on Ukraine at Thursday’s summit. Replying to a reporter’s question Orban confirmed that he had a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump in Sunday and that they discussed ‘everything.’