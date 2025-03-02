AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-02

Export of live sheep/goats to Kuwait: SIFC proposal fails to win ECC approval

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 02 Mar, 2025 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has reportedly not approved the proposal of export of live sheep/goats to Kuwait, a proposal originated from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), despite arguments by Minister for National Food Security and Research in favour of the proposal, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

On February 20, 2025, Ministry of National Food Security and Research briefed the forum that the ECC decided to ban commercial export of live animals in its meeting held on July 30, 2013 which was ratified by the Cabinet on July 1, 2013.

The MNFS&R further claimed that there was a significant demand for sheep/goats by Al-Mawashi, a prominent livestock importer in Kuwait. The fulfillment of this demand may further strengthen trade relations between Pakistan and Kuwait besides attracting foreign investment, introduction of state of art feedlot systems and creating significant employment opportunities therefore the SIFC considered the offer of Al- Mawashi to switch import of live sheep/goats from Australia to Pakistan in its 10th Executive Committee meeting held on June 60, 2024 and reconsidered in its 126 meeting held on January 22, 2025 and recommended the Ministry of National Food Security & Research to consider and submit a summary for lifting the existing ban on the export of live sheep/goats to Kuwait.

EU-Pakistan business forum in May: SIFC readying its strategy

Ministry of National Food security and Research further briefed the forum that keeping in view the expected magnitude of foreign investment by Al-Mawashi while enhancing the trade relations with Kuwait and encouraging farmers to rear sheep and goats on a commercial scale, the Ministry reviewed the population statistics of sheep/goats in Pakistan and the current volume of meat export and proposes to exempt ban on the export of up to 100,000 heads of fattened male sheep and goats in a calendar year subject to review of the annual quota every year and the fulfillment of following conditions: (i) the sheep/goats meant for export must originate from the fattening farms having not less than 100 heads of male sheep or goats (verified by the provinces, where such farms are located); and (ii) the male sheep/goats at the time of export must not be less than one and a half years old, meaning sheep/goats must have two incisor teeth and weigh not less than 50 kg.

During the ensuing discussion, the forum was informed that this would provide an opportunity for Pakistan to capture the market as the animal farms existing in Australia could relocate to Pakistan. The forum while emphasizing the need of informed decision making, noted that the Ministry of Commerce did not agree to the proposal quoting detailed reasoning in the summary.

The forum maintained that the consensus among the stakeholders is essential for introducing any policy intervention. The ECC emphasised further that every proposal should be circulated amongst the stakeholders before submitting to the ECC.

The forum observed that the proposal originated from SIFC and therefore it would be in interest of all if all the stake holders discuss this matter at the level of SIFC Executive Committee and then submit a consensus proposal before the ECC.

The Minister for National Food Security and Research, however, opined that ECC should not apply very stringent criteria while considering such proposals where obvious economic benefits to the country existed and there are constraints at the local level to export processed meat. The Minister also mentioned that such proposals should be decided expeditiously.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ECC national food security SIFC Export of live sheep

Comments

200 characters

Export of live sheep/goats to Kuwait: SIFC proposal fails to win ECC approval

Rs265.745bn WHT paid in H1FY25: Salaried individuals emerge major contributor to kitty

SECP clears way for unlisted Modarabas

Citizens’ data: PRAL gets 8 senior IR officials as domain officers

Punjab govt introduces Rs30bn Ramazan package

PM launches Rs20bn Ramazan package

Faceless customs system: Rs84bn collected in duties during Feb

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC over negligence

CNSA 1997: LHC passes order on cross-border search, arrest

Traders suffer losses as Torkham border remains closed

Read more stories