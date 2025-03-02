Export of live sheep/goats to Kuwait: SIFC proposal fails to win ECC approval

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has reportedly not approved the proposal of export of live sheep/goats to Kuwait, a proposal originated from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), despite arguments by Minister for National Food Security and Research in favour of the proposal, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

On February 20, 2025, Ministry of National Food Security and Research briefed the forum that the ECC decided to ban commercial export of live animals in its meeting held on July 30, 2013 which was ratified by the Cabinet on July 1, 2013.

The MNFS&R further claimed that there was a significant demand for sheep/goats by Al-Mawashi, a prominent livestock importer in Kuwait. The fulfillment of this demand may further strengthen trade relations between Pakistan and Kuwait besides attracting foreign investment, introduction of state of art feedlot systems and creating significant employment opportunities therefore the SIFC considered the offer of Al- Mawashi to switch import of live sheep/goats from Australia to Pakistan in its 10th Executive Committee meeting held on June 60, 2024 and reconsidered in its 126 meeting held on January 22, 2025 and recommended the Ministry of National Food Security & Research to consider and submit a summary for lifting the existing ban on the export of live sheep/goats to Kuwait.

Ministry of National Food security and Research further briefed the forum that keeping in view the expected magnitude of foreign investment by Al-Mawashi while enhancing the trade relations with Kuwait and encouraging farmers to rear sheep and goats on a commercial scale, the Ministry reviewed the population statistics of sheep/goats in Pakistan and the current volume of meat export and proposes to exempt ban on the export of up to 100,000 heads of fattened male sheep and goats in a calendar year subject to review of the annual quota every year and the fulfillment of following conditions: (i) the sheep/goats meant for export must originate from the fattening farms having not less than 100 heads of male sheep or goats (verified by the provinces, where such farms are located); and (ii) the male sheep/goats at the time of export must not be less than one and a half years old, meaning sheep/goats must have two incisor teeth and weigh not less than 50 kg.

During the ensuing discussion, the forum was informed that this would provide an opportunity for Pakistan to capture the market as the animal farms existing in Australia could relocate to Pakistan. The forum while emphasizing the need of informed decision making, noted that the Ministry of Commerce did not agree to the proposal quoting detailed reasoning in the summary.

The forum maintained that the consensus among the stakeholders is essential for introducing any policy intervention. The ECC emphasised further that every proposal should be circulated amongst the stakeholders before submitting to the ECC.

The forum observed that the proposal originated from SIFC and therefore it would be in interest of all if all the stake holders discuss this matter at the level of SIFC Executive Committee and then submit a consensus proposal before the ECC.

The Minister for National Food Security and Research, however, opined that ECC should not apply very stringent criteria while considering such proposals where obvious economic benefits to the country existed and there are constraints at the local level to export processed meat. The Minister also mentioned that such proposals should be decided expeditiously.

