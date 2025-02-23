EU-Pakistan business forum in May: SIFC readying its strategy

ISLAMABAD: The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is reportedly preparing strategy for the EU-Pakistan high-level business forum in May 2025, aimed at bringing improvements in economic relations between Islamabad and European capitals, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

A meeting was held at the Prime Minister Officer to discuss the proposed agenda of EU-Pakistan business forum and its potential impact on Pakistan’s trade and investment ties with the European Union and formulation of a Task Force to finalize recommendations.

The first major topic of discussion was the Global Gateway Initiative and EFSD+. The participants delved into the possibilities of EU investment in infrastructure projects in Pakistan. These initiatives would bring significant funding and expertise, potentially transforming entire sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

GSP+ trade benefits linked to progress on human rights, EU reminds Pakistan

The meeting also discussed GSP plus status. Pakistan’s continued eligibility for the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) was a key point, as it allowed the country preferential access to the EU market. The meeting discussed long-term benefits and continued success in maintaining GSP+ status. The meeting engaged in a thoughtful exchange on how to sustain this advantage, ensuring Pakistan’s goods remained competitive on the European stage.

The meeting also discussed avenues of Pakistan’s IT sector growth. A sector brimming with potential, it became evident that both the EU and Pakistan stood to gain from deeper collaboration.

The idea of hosting sector-specific breakout discussions and investment pitching sessions was embraced, with several stakeholders’ eager to engage the tech community on both sides.

The meeting moved forward with an agreement to form a Government Task Force, one that would ensure the smooth execution of the Forum. The group agreed on the structure and responsibilities of the task force, including the essential logistics for the event. One crucial element was visa facilitation. Both sides agreed to streamline the process, ensuring that EU delegations and business representatives would face minimal hurdles.

Security arrangements for the business forum also came under discussion. It was stated that with high-profile guests attending, including government officials and business leaders, ensuring safety was a top priority. Coordinating these arrangements would be no small feat, but the task force would rise to the challenge.

The meeting decided that the venue had to be prepared meticulously, from booth fairs to networking areas where business deals would be made. The discussion around protocols for high-level government engagement was nuanced, with each country’s representatives agreeing on the importance of respectful, strategic interaction during the event.

“Agreement on the breakout sessions and panels for specific sectors including IT, renewable energy, textiles and agriculture, investment pitching sessions and matchmaking activities trade and investment opportunities will be on top of the agenda,” the sources continued.

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the Task Force will also include: (i) visa facilitation for EU delegations and businesses; (ii) coordination of security arrangements; (iii) management of logistics, including travel, accommodations, and venue setup. Establishment of a post-forum mechanism to monitor commitments and deliverables was one of the topics that came under discussion.

The meeting decided that focal persons for each participating entity will be nominated. These individuals would serve as the glue that held the entire process together, ensuring that communication flowed smoothly, and timelines were met.

