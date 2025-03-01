BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 28, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25
- Govt reduces petrol, diesel prices for next fortnight
- Security forces kill 6 terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
- Tiangong: Pakistan to send first astronaut to China’s space station
- At least 4 dead, 20 injured as blast rips through Darul Uloom Haqqania in KP’s Nowshera
- Hutchison Ports presents $1bn investment plan to modernise Pakistan’s ports
