Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25

Govt reduces petrol, diesel prices for next fortnight

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Tiangong: Pakistan to send first astronaut to China’s space station

At least 4 dead, 20 injured as blast rips through Darul Uloom Haqqania in KP’s Nowshera

Hutchison Ports presents $1bn investment plan to modernise Pakistan’s ports

