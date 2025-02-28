At least 4 dead, 20 injured as blast rips through Darul Uloom Haqqania in KP’s Nowshera

At least four people were killed and 20 were injured after an explosion occurred on Friday at the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Nowshera District’s Akora Khattak, Aaj News reported.

The blast occurred during Friday prayers. Head of the religious school, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, son of the late Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, was also wounded in the blast and is in critical condition, Reuters reported.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the site of the incident and an investigation has been launched.

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

“Terrorists are the enemies of the country, nation and the humanity,” President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the blast.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the explosion and prayed for the recovery of the injured individuals.

He instructed that the injured be provided with all possible medical assistance, as per Radio Pakistan.

He said such cowardly and reprehensible acts of terrorism cannot weaken our resolve against terrorism.

The PM reaffirmed the determination to completely eliminate terrorism in all its forms.

PM Shehbaz also summoned a report regarding the blast.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi denounced the blast and expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious human lives.