AIRLINK 186.52 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.99%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.3%)
FCCL 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.76%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.08%)
HUBC 130.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.27%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.55%)
KOSM 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.95%)
MLCF 53.40 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (4.24%)
OGDC 212.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.18%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.82%)
PAEL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
PIAHCLA 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (8.84%)
POWER 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PPL 173.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1%)
PRL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.76%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.26%)
SEARL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.42 (-6.8%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SSGC 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.69%)
SYM 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-9.47%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
WAVESAPP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,863 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.48%)
BR30 35,593 Decreased By -214.9 (-0.6%)
KSE100 113,216 Decreased By -568.5 (-0.5%)
KSE30 35,180 Decreased By -207.4 (-0.59%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 4 dead, 20 injured as blast rips through Darul Uloom Haqqania in KP’s Nowshera

  • President Zardari and PM Shehbaz condemn blast
BR Web Desk Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 03:49pm

At least four people were killed and 20 were injured after an explosion occurred on Friday at the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Nowshera District’s Akora Khattak, Aaj News reported.

The blast occurred during Friday prayers. Head of the religious school, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, son of the late Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, was also wounded in the blast and is in critical condition, Reuters reported.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the site of the incident and an investigation has been launched.

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

“Terrorists are the enemies of the country, nation and the humanity,” President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the blast.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the explosion and prayed for the recovery of the injured individuals.

He instructed that the injured be provided with all possible medical assistance, as per Radio Pakistan.

He said such cowardly and reprehensible acts of terrorism cannot weaken our resolve against terrorism.

The PM reaffirmed the determination to completely eliminate terrorism in all its forms.

PM Shehbaz also summoned a report regarding the blast.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi denounced the blast and expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious human lives.

nowshera blast Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Nowshera Darul Uloom Haqqania

Comments

200 characters

At least 4 dead, 20 injured as blast rips through Darul Uloom Haqqania in KP’s Nowshera

PSX observes volatility, KSE-100 up nearly 200 points

Hutchison Ports presents $1bn investment plan to modernize Pakistan’s ports

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Ramadan moon sighting

SBP’s rate cut cycle nears end, says brokerage house ahead of MPC

OGDC’s profit down 44% in 2QFY25 amid lower sales, high taxes

Afghanistan bat first against Australia in crucial Champions Trophy match

Mari Minerals joins Chagai exploration venture

Read more stories