Security forces kill 6 terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan District, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

“On February 28, 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Ghulam Khan Kalay, North Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij [terrorists].

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location, as a result of which, six Khwarij were sent to hell,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The terrorists had remained actively involved in numerous activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians, according to the ISPR.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.