Govt reduces petrol, diesel prices for next fortnight

The federal government announced on Friday a decrease in the price of petrol by Re0.5 per litre, taking the rate to Rs255.63 per litre.

In a statement, the Finance Division announced to reduce the ex-depot price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs5.31 to Rs258.64 per litre.

Additionally, kerosene oil prices have been lowered by Rs3.53 per litre to Rs168.12, and light diesel oil (LDO) prices have been reduced by Rs2.47 per litre to Rs153.34.

The new prices will come into effect from March 1, 2025.

In the previous fortnightly review, the government decreased the petrol price Re1 per litre to Rs256.13, and HSD by Rs4 per litre to Rs263.95.

Additionally, kerosene oil prices were lowered by Rs3.20 per litre to Rs171.65, and light diesel oil (LDO) prices by Rs5.25 per litre to Rs155.81.