Tiangong: Pakistan to send first astronaut to China’s space station

BR Web Desk Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 08:08pm

Pakistan is set to send its first astronaut to a China’s space station following a cooperation agreement signed between the Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

Under the agreement, two Pakistani astronauts will receive training at the Astronaut Center of China. One of them will be selected as a scientific payload specialist for a future mission to Tiangong, the Chinese Space Station (CSS).

The selection process will conclude by 2026.

According to a press release, the Pakistani astronaut will conduct scientific experiments aboard the CSS in areas such as medical sciences, aerospace, physics, space radiation, ecology, and astronomy. The mission aims to contribute to research with potential benefits for space technology and life on Earth.

Suparco forecasts Ramazan to begin on Sunday, March 2 in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the agreement a major step in Pakistan’s space programme, emphasising the country’s progress in space science and technology, saying it would be remembered as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s aspiration in human spaceflight.

The premier highlighted the country’s steady progress in space science and technology, noting past achievements in satellite launches, indigenous expertise development, and contributions to global scientific advancement.

Minister for Planning & Development Ahsan Iqbal said the partnership would boost technological innovation and human spaceflight capabilities.

“The collaboration with China extends beyond astronaut training, laying the groundwork for Pakistan’s long-term growth in human spaceflight and exploration,” he said.

CMSA Director General Dr Lin Xiqiang welcomed Pakistan’s participation, highlighting the deep space cooperation between the two countries.

SUPARCO Chairman Mohammad Yousuf Khan described the initiative as a milestone and urged professionals and researchers to engage in the programme.

