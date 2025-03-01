Weekly SPI inflation up 0.38pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended February 27, 2025, increased by 0.38 per cent, following an increase in the prices of tomatoes (11.49per cent), bananas (8.32per cent), eggs (5.43per cent), chicken (4.13per cent), potatoes (2.79per cent), onions (2.04per cent), beef (1.68per cent), sugar (1.55per cent) and cigarettes (0.51per cent).

On year-on-year (YoY) trend depicts an increase of 0.32per cent, ladies sandal (75.09 per cent), moong (28.47 per cent), bananas (27.78 per cent), pulse gram (25.93 per cent), powdered milk (25.86 per cent), beef (24.12 per cent), potatoes (23.24 per cent), garlic (17.26 per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (16.29 per cent), shirting (14.11 per cent), firewood (12.73 per cent) and Georgette (10.89 per cent).

While on YoY major decrease was calculated in in the prices of onions (50.26 per cent), tomatoes (48.14 per cent), wheat flour (36.99 per cent), chilies powder (20. per cent), electricity charges for Q1 (18.92 per cent), maash (12.16 per cent), tea Lipton (12.09 per cent), masoor (11.23 per cent), rice basmati broken (8.47 per cent), diesel (8.07 per cent), petrol (6.97 per cent) and LPG (0.84 per cent).

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.04pc

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25per cent) items increased, 11 (21.57per cent) items decreased and 21 (41.18per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group with monthly income up to Rs17,732 witnessed a reduction of 0.63 per cent and was recorded at 309.94 points from previous week’s 308.82 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs17,732 to 22,888 with a reduction of one per cent was recorded at 307.79 against the previous week’s calculation of 306.64, the SPI for the income group Rs22,889-29,517 with a reduction of 0.26per cent was recorded at 330.63 points against previous week’s recording of 329.42 points, the SPI for the income group Rs29,518-44,175 with an increase of 0.45 per cent was recorded at 320.14 points against previous week’s reading of 318.81 and SPI for the monthly income group above Rs44,175 increased by 1.27per cent from 321.59 to 320.54.

On the other hand, a major decrease is observed in the prices of Tea Lipton (6.62per cent), bread (1.67per cent), maash (1.12per cent), mustard oil (1.08per cent), garlic (1.per cent), LPG (0.37per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (0.32per cent), pulse gram (0.21per cent) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.11per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025