Business & Finance Print 2025-02-15

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.04pc

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 15 Feb, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended February 13, 2025, decreased by 0.04 per cent owing to a reduction in the prices of tomatoes (8.80per cent), tea Lipton (4.46 per cent), onions (3.97 per cent), pulse gram (1.91per cent), potatoes (1.54per cent), pulse moong(1.47per cent), LPG (0.86per cent), wheat flour bag and gur(0.67per cent), rice IRRI-6/9 (0.48per cent), rice basmati broken (0.47per cent) and vegetable ghee 1kg (0.42 per cent).

On year-on-year (YoY) trend depicts an increase of 0.98per cent, ladies sandal (75.09 per cent), moong (29.15 per cent), pulse gram (27.87 per cent), powdered milk (25.84per cent), beef (22.75per cent), potatoes (21.52per cent), bananas (19.18per cent), garlic (18.01per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (16.65per cent), gas charges for q1 (15.52per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (14.65per cent), shirting (14.11per cent) and mustard oil (13.20per cent).

While on YoY major decrease was calculated in the prices of onions (56.58 per cent), tomatoes (48.00per cent), wheat flour (37.18per cent), chilies powder (20.00per cent), electricity charges for Q1 (18.92per cent), maash (11.42per cent), masoor (11.25per cent), eggs (10.00per cent), rice basmati broken (8.83per cent) and rice IRRI-6/9 (7.35per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 13 (25.49per cent) items increased, 15 (29.41per cent) items decreased and 23 (45.10 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group with monthly income up to Rs17,732 witnessed a reduction of 0.23 per cent and was recorded at 308.24 points from previous week’s 308.96 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs17,732 to 22,888 with a reduction of 0.17 per cent was recorded at 305.93 against previous week’s calculation of 306.45, the SPI for the income group Rs22,889-29,517 with a reduction of 0.11 per cent was recorded at 328.64 points against previous week’s recording of 329 points, the SPI for the income group Rs29,518-44,175 with a reduction of 0.05 per cent was recorded at 317.91 points against previous week’s reading of 318.07 and SPI for the monthly income group above Rs44,175 increased by 0.02 per cent from 319.57 to 319.63.

On the other hand, major increase is observed in the prices of bananas (9.37 per cent), chicken (3.62per cent), eggs (2.38per cent), garlic (1.47 per cent), sugar (0.76per cent), mutton (0.47per cent), powdered salt (0.39per cent), beef (0.32per cent), maash (0.21per cent), cooking oil 5-litre (0.11per cent), curd (0.06per cent), milk fresh (0.04per cent) and powdered milk (0.03per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SPI SPI inflation

