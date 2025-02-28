Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $21mn, now stand at $11.22bn

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma completes first-ever export to MENA

Ramazan 2025: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs179,689 for Zakat

Greentree Holdings’ $52 Million TRG Pakistan share purchase faces legal challenge

Pakistan’s inflation expected to remain at 2-3% in February: Ministry of Finance

OGDCL begins gas production from Dera Bugti’s Uch-36 well

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs in multiple sectors

Sindh announces ‘free pink EV motorcycles’ for female students, working women

