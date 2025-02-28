AIRLINK 184.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
Feb 28, 2025

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 27, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 28 Feb, 2025 08:53am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $21mn, now stand at $11.22bn

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s Citi Pharma completes first-ever export to MENA

Read here for details.

  • Ramazan 2025: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs179,689 for Zakat

Read here for details.

  • Greentree Holdings’ $52 Million TRG Pakistan share purchase faces legal challenge

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s inflation expected to remain at 2-3% in February: Ministry of Finance

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL begins gas production from Dera Bugti’s Uch-36 well

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs in multiple sectors

Read here for details.

  • Sindh announces ‘free pink EV motorcycles’ for female students, working women

Read here for details.

