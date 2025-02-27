OGDCL begins gas production from Dera Bugti’s Uch-36 well

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest exploration and production (E&P) company, commenced production of gas from its Uch-36 development well located in Dera Bugti district, Balochistan.

The E&P shared this development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“OGDCL is pleased to announce the successful production commencement from Uch-36 development well,” read the notice.

A development well is a well drilled in a known oil or gas reservoir, i.e. a previously identified productive area, to extract hydrocarbons for production,

In its notice, the E&P shared that utilizing its in-house expertise, the company drilled the exploratory well to a depth of 1,275 meters, targeting the Sui Main Limestone (SML) formation.

ODGCL informed that Uch-36 is producing 7.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.

“Following the installation of an 8-inch, 1.0-kilometer flowline, the well has been connected to the OGDCL Uch Gas Processing Plant, supplying gas to Uch Power Limited (UPL),” it said.

As operator of the Uch Development & Production Lease (D&PL) with a 100% working interest, OGDCL holds a strategic position in Dera Bugti, Balochistan.

“OGDCL remains committed to accelerated exploration, efficient drilling, and optimized production to strengthen national energy security and support sustainable development,” the company added.

Last year in December, OGDCL commenced oil and gas production from its Kunnar West Well-3 located in Hyderabad district of Sindh.

ODGCL is the largest E&P in Pakistan with operations including exploration, drilling operation services, production, reservoir management, and engineering support.

The company has the most extensive exploration acreage in Pakistan, covering over 40% of the country’s total acreage awarded with net hydrocarbons of oil and gas.

With over 67%, the Government of Pakistan is the largest shareholder in OGDCL, followed by the OGDC Employee Empowerment Trust and Privatisation Commission of Pakistan.