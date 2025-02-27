AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
BOP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FCCL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
HUBC 131.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.92%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 212.11 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.55%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.24%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
SEARL 94.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.13%)
SYM 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 4.9 (0.04%)
BR30 35,810 Increased By 73.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 113,784 Decreased By -78 (-0.07%)
KSE30 35,387 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.04%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 212.11 Increased By ▲ 1.55%

OGDCL begins gas production from Dera Bugti’s Uch-36 well

BR Web Desk Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 04:54pm

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest exploration and production (E&P) company, commenced production of gas from its Uch-36 development well located in Dera Bugti district, Balochistan.

The E&P shared this development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“OGDCL is pleased to announce the successful production commencement from Uch-36 development well,” read the notice.

A development well is a well drilled in a known oil or gas reservoir, i.e. a previously identified productive area, to extract hydrocarbons for production,

In its notice, the E&P shared that utilizing its in-house expertise, the company drilled the exploratory well to a depth of 1,275 meters, targeting the Sui Main Limestone (SML) formation.

ODGCL informed that Uch-36 is producing 7.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.

“Following the installation of an 8-inch, 1.0-kilometer flowline, the well has been connected to the OGDCL Uch Gas Processing Plant, supplying gas to Uch Power Limited (UPL),” it said.

As operator of the Uch Development & Production Lease (D&PL) with a 100% working interest, OGDCL holds a strategic position in Dera Bugti, Balochistan.

“OGDCL remains committed to accelerated exploration, efficient drilling, and optimized production to strengthen national energy security and support sustainable development,” the company added.

Last year in December, OGDCL commenced oil and gas production from its Kunnar West Well-3 located in Hyderabad district of Sindh.

ODGCL is the largest E&P in Pakistan with operations including exploration, drilling operation services, production, reservoir management, and engineering support.

The company has the most extensive exploration acreage in Pakistan, covering over 40% of the country’s total acreage awarded with net hydrocarbons of oil and gas.

With over 67%, the Government of Pakistan is the largest shareholder in OGDCL, followed by the OGDC Employee Empowerment Trust and Privatisation Commission of Pakistan.

PSX energy sector companies listed on PSX oil and gas exploration Pakistan’s energy sector Dera Bugti Pakistan energy sector gas exploration PSX notices ODGCL Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL)

Comments

200 characters

OGDCL begins gas production from Dera Bugti’s Uch-36 well

Abu Dhabi crown prince receives guard of honour on his first visit to Pakistan

KSE-100 closes marginally lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

‘Operation Swift Retort’: Armed Forces reaffirm commitment to defend nation

Ramazan 2025: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs179,689 for Zakat

Bodies of 6 Pakistanis killed in Libya boat tragedy repatriated

Pakistan-Bangladesh Champions Trophy match called off due to rain

Greentree Holdings’ $52 Million TRG Pakistan share purchase faces legal challenge

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories