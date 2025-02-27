AIRLINK 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.43%)
BOP 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
FCCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
FLYNG 26.92 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
HUBC 131.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.35%)
MLCF 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
OGDC 212.65 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (1.8%)
PACE 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PIBTL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.40 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.47%)
PRL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
SEARL 95.92 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
SYM 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 11,982 Increased By 56.5 (0.47%)
BR30 36,046 Increased By 309.9 (0.87%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 318.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 35,533 Increased By 132.2 (0.37%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s inflation expected to remain at 2-3% in February: Ministry of Finance

  • Exports, remittances expected to rise amid seasonal demand
BR Web Desk Published 27 Feb, 2025 01:00pm

Pakistan’s headline inflation is expected to stay within the 2-3% range in February and may increase to 3-4% by March, the Finance Division projected on Thursday.

In its ‘Monthly Economic Update and Outlook’, the ministry said that a decline in inflation and the accommodative monetary policy are likely to further boost business confidence to support the Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) recovery.

“Inflation is anticipated to remain within the range of 2-3% for February 2025, however, there are prospects of a slight increase to 3-4% by March 2025,” read the report.

Inflation in Pakistan has been a significant and persistent economic challenge. In May 2023, the CPI inflation rate hit a record high of 38%. However, it has been on a downward trajectory since then.

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 2.4% on a year-on-year basis in January 2025, a reading below that of December 2024 when it stood at 4.1%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

Last month, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to further cut the policy rate by 100 bps to 12%. Cumulatively, the policy rate has been reduced by 1000 bps since June 2024.

“The decision is based on inflation outcome in line with expectations, supported by moderate domestic demand conditions and supportive supply-side dynamics,” read the monthly outlook.

External account

On the external front, exports, imports, and workers’ remittances are expected to maintain their upward trend, read the report.

“In the coming months, remittances are likely to increase further due to seasonal factors such as Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr & Eid-ul-Adha. Similarly, exports and imports are projected to improve due to the expansion in economic activity.

“All these factors will help to keep the CAD within manageable limits,” it said.

Agriculture and LSM

The Ministry of Finance warned that relatively dry conditions may cause water stress for Rabi crops, especially wheat in rain-fed areas.

Meanwhile, the recent monthly performance of LSM sector suggests a potential recovery in the upcoming months.

“In January, LSM growth is expected to be supported by rising imports of machinery and raw materials, along with increased cement dispatches.”

Pakistan Economy Remittances Exports CPI inflation inflation in Pakistan Pakistan inflation Monthly Economic Update and Outlook CPI reading inflation rate

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s inflation expected to remain at 2-3% in February: Ministry of Finance

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

‘Operation Swift Retort’: Armed Forces reaffirm commitment to defend nation

Ramazan 2025: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs179,689 for Zakat

Greentree Holdings’ $52 Million TRG Pakistan share purchase faces legal challenge

Hamas hands over bodies of four hostages, Israel frees Palestinian prisoners

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma completes first-ever export to MENA

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

Read more stories