Ramazan 2025: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs179,689 for Zakat

The government has fixed Nisab for Zakat for the year 1445-46 A.H at Rs179,689 for deduction from savings bank accounts, profit and loss sharing accounts and other similar accounts.

The “deduction date” is likely to fall on March 1 or 2 (subject to the appearance of the moon) for deduction of Zakat.

In this regard, the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Security has issued a notification dated February 26, 2025 to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Zakat Collection Controlling Agencies.

According to the notification, the Administrator General Zakat has notified the “Nisab of Zakat” for the Zakat year 1445-46 A.H at Rs179,689.

“No deduction of Zakat at source shall be made, in case the amount standing to the credit of an account in respect of the assets mentioned in column 2 of Serial No.1 of the first schedule of Zakat and Ushr Ordinance, 1980, is less than Rs179,689 on the first day of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, 1446 A.H.

“First day of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak has already been notified as the ‘deduction date’ likely to fall on 1st or 2nd March, 2025 (subject to appearance of the moon) for deduction of Zakat from saving bank accounts, profit and loss sharing accounts and other similar accounts having credit balance of Rs179,689.”

According to the notification, all Zakat Collection & Controlling Agencies (ZCCAs) are requested to deduct the Zakat accordingly.

“A copy of return of Form CZ-08 (A & B) may please be provided to this ministry immediately after depositing Zakat in Central Zakat Account No.CZ-08 being maintained with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP),” read the notification.

In 2024, the government fixed “Nisab of Zakat” for the Zakat year 1444-45 A.H at Rs135,179. In the previous year, the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division set the ‘Nisab for Zakat’ at Rs103,159.