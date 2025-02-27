AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
Sindh announces ‘free pink EV motorcycles’ for female students, working women

BR Web Desk Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 07:51pm
Photo: AI generated
Photo: AI generated

The Sindh government on Thursday announced that it would provide free pink electric motorcycles to female students and working women in the province.

Sindh senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon made the announcement, according to a post on X from Sindh Information Department.

Later, a statement from the Chief Minister House said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while presiding over a cabinet meeting, made several significant decisions, including the procurement of 1,000 pink electric motorcycles for women and the acquisition of double-decker buses and electric vehicles (EVs) for the city.

Sindh govt, Dewan Group look to introduce 500 electric taxis in province

According to the statement, the cabinet was informed that the Transport and Sindh Mass Transit Authority (T&MTD) plans to launch a programme aimed at enhancing female mobility through sustainable transportation.

This initiative will introduce approximately 1,000 electric motorcycles for women, which will be allocated through an open and transparent balloting process.

“The initiative requires Rs300 million to be obtained outside the budget. The cabinet noted that an increasing number of women worldwide are opting for electric motorcycles as their primary mode of transport for daily commuting,” the statement read.

The main factors driving this demand include greater mobility, cost effectiveness compared to cars or public transport, eco-friendliness, and minimal maintenance, according to the statement.

“These motorcycles significantly contribute to enhanced mobility and independence for women, promote economic empowerment, break gender stereotypes, and improve safety and security.”

The cabinet decided that the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) would procure the EV motorcycles through competitive bidding from one or more manufacturers, contingent on price and maintenance factors.

“Distribution will occur via a transparent open balloting process in the presence of media, subject to the qualification criteria, including the applicant must be a permanent resident of Sindh. The applicant must be a student or a working female. The applicant cannot sell the electric motorcycle for seven years,” the CM House said.

Sindh govt to improve Karachi’s transport infrastructure

Meanwhile, the cabinet was also informed about SMTA plans to procure 50 public transport buses for Karachi, including 15 double-decker buses, and 35 electric buses.

“The transport department intends to operate 15 double-decker buses on Shahrah-e-Faisal and approved the proposal, allocating Rs 3 billion for the project. The buses would be operate on different routes in the city,” it said.

