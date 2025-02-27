SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $21mn, now stand at $11.22bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $21 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.22 billion as of February 21, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.92 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.70 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 21-Feb-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 21 million to US$ 11,222.4 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $35 million.