Financial, realty stocks drag Sri Lanka shares lower

  • CSE All-Share index dropped 1.3% to 16,671.73
Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 04:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, hurt by losses in financial and real estate stocks.

The CSE All-Share index dropped 1.3% to 16,671.73. The index fell 0.28% last week.

Conglomerate Senkadagala Finance Plc and Serendib Land Plc were the biggest drags to the index, sliding 11% and 8.6%, respectively.

Trading volume rose to 73.2 million shares, from 70.5 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as utilities, financials lead gains

The equity market’s turnover declined to 2.12 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.17 million), from 3.52 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers of stocks worth 283.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 1.84 billion rupees, data showed.

