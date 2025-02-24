AIRLINK 188.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.55%)
BOP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
FCCL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.83%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
HUBC 133.46 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.59%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.57%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.61%)
MLCF 49.04 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (4.47%)
OGDC 210.37 Increased By ▲ 7.62 (3.76%)
PACE 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.41%)
POWER 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PPL 178.06 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.4%)
PRL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
PTC 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
SEARL 96.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 31.89 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.28%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
TPLP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 63.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
WAVESAPP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 158.1 (1.33%)
BR30 36,130 Increased By 809.4 (2.29%)
KSE100 114,330 Increased By 1529.2 (1.36%)
KSE30 35,612 Increased By 576.2 (1.64%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 279.66 against US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 06:17pm

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the rupee settled at 279.66, a loss of Re0.09 against the greenback.

During the previous week, rupee depreciated against the US dollar as it lost Re0.36 or 0.13% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 279.57, against 279.21 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission would arrive in Islamabad in early to mid-March for discussions on the first review under Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Internationally, the US dollar was pinned at 149.36 yen, having shed 2% last week to threaten chart support at 148.65.

The US dollar index dipped 0.3% to 106.210, with losses on the euro, sterling and Swiss franc.

US business activity nearly stalled in February amid mounting fears over tariffs on imports and cuts in federal spending, data released on Friday showed. Separately, data revealed that US consumer sentiment dropped more than expected to a 15-month low and inflation expectations rocketed.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped in Asia on Monday, extending losses from last week, on the prospect of a resumption of exports from Kurdistan’s oilfields, while investors awaited clarity on talks to resolve Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Brent futures were down 1 cent, or 0.01%, at $74.42 barrel, as of 0731 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $70.28 a barrel.

Both Brent and WTI dropped by more than $2 on Friday, posting weekly declines of 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Monday

BID                            Rs 279.66

OFFER                      Rs 279.86

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 11 paise for buying and 3 paise for selling against USD, closing at 279.02 and 281.20, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 35 paise for buying and 44 paise for selling, closing at 292.43 and 295.53, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 1 paisa for buying and remained unchanged for selling, closing at 76.03 and 76.59, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 2 paise for buying and 1 paisa for selling, closing at 74.30 and 74.85, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Monday

BID                            Rs 279.02

OFFER                      Rs 281.20

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Aurangzeb calls for open-minded approach towards cryptocurrency in Pakistan

Reforming SOEs and privatization ‘right thing to do’, says Aurangzeb

KSE-100 recoups intra-day losses, closes 1,529 points higher on back of E&P gains

Pak Suzuki hikes car prices by up to Rs120,000

PM Shehbaz to visit Uzbekistan to boost bilateral, regional ties

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs309,500 in Pakistan

PTA grants license to VPN service providers

CCP introduces up to Rs2mn whistleblower incentive to counter cartelisation

Oil prices steady as traders await progress on push for Ukraine peace deal

Read more stories