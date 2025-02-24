AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil dips on pending Kurdistan supply resumption

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 08:12am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped in early trade on Monday, extending losses from last week, on the prospect of a resumption of exports from Kurdistan’s oilfields, while investors awaited clarity on talks to end Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Brent futures fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $74.23 barrel at 0113 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $70.12 a barrel.

Both contracts dropped by more than $2 on Friday, posting weekly declines as well.

On the supply front, Iraq will export 185,000 barrels per day from Kurdistan’s oilfields through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline once oil shipments resume, an Iraqi oil ministry official said on Sunday.

Iraq’s oil ministry said all procedures had been completed to allow the resumption of exports through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline, potentially resolving a nearly two-year dispute that has disrupted crude flows.

All eyes remain on the progress of talks to end Russia’s war on Ukraine, which enters its fourth year on Monday.

Officials said on Sunday that European Union leaders will meet for an extraordinary summit on March 6 to discuss additional support for Ukraine and European security guarantees.

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump initiated talks with Russia on ending the war but without inviting Ukraine or the European Union to the table.

A senior Russian diplomat said Russian and U.S. teams plan to meet this week to discuss improving relations.

Oil falls 2pc but concerns over supply disruptions provide support

Sanctions by the U.S. and EU on Russian oil exports have curbed its shipments and disrupted seaborne oil supply flows. Global energy supplies are expected to increase if a peace deal is reached and sanctions are lifted.

In the Middle East, a Hamas official said talks with Israel through mediators on further steps in a ceasefire agreement are conditional on Palestinian prisoners being released as agreed.

Israel and Hamas have frequently accused each other of violations since the ceasefire started on January 19, but so far it has continued to hold.

Oil WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil dips on pending Kurdistan supply resumption

Ministerial body recommends selling Discos to private sector

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

Budget preparations commence in consultation with traders: Aurangzeb

‘Fake educational institutions’: FTO to submit detailed report to President

Unlisted cos allowed to issue shares by way of other than right

‘Several hydel projects are nearing completion’

Jetour introduces two latest models in Pakistan

‘It’s time to make mark in global fashion industry’

TDAP, US consul general discuss bilateral trade, investment

Italy wants to strengthen its ties with Pakistan: ambassador

Read more stories