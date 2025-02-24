Message from Murtaza Y. Mandviwalla, PJBF’s Chairman

On behalf of the Board of Directors and our 150 strong members of the Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF) I wish the Emperor of Japan a very happy Birthday and pray for the continued success of the Japanese Nation, and its excellent relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and indeed the Business communities of both our countries.

Taking this opportunity, I wish to highlight some of the notable achievements of PJBF since January to December 2024. And also some of our planned activities for the year 2025.

A successful year is surely a result of the efforts of each of the Board members and also the hard work of the PJBF secretariat. My sincere thanks to all.

Monthly Board of Directors Meetings

The Board of Directors (BOD) continues to meet on a regular basis, holding meetings on the second Tuesday of every month. The Consul General of Japan is always present, and JETRO and JICA participates as an observer.

Key Meetings of PJBF Delegation/members:

PJBF delegation Meeting with Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to appraise PJBF role in Pakistan- Pakistan Joint Dialogues. 22nd May 2024.

PJBF delegation Visit to the Consulate General of Japan to offer condolences regarding a recent terrorist attack on a Japanese company employee.

PJBF delegation along with representatives of Japanese Companies attended a Security presentation by CPLC. June 10th 2024. Subsequent to the meeting CPLC provided PJBF members with a Do’s and Don’ts document.

Presentation by BDO Ebrahim on the Pakistan Budget in July 2024.

Meetings by BOD members:

Chairman meeting with The Japan Ambassador and Commercial Attache in Islamabad - June 2024.

Senior Vice Chairman meeting with Pakistan Ambassador, Raza Bashir Tarar in Tokyo –

Chairman meeting with BOI and SIFC in Islamabad in June and October 2024.

Chairman & Senior Vice Chairman meeting with BOI office in Karachi.

Meeting with First Secretary of the Japan Embassy, Mr. Tadayoshi Hiraki, during his farewell visit to Karachi.

Multiple meetings with JICA by chairman, Senior Vice Chairman & vice Chairman.

Meeting with CEO of TDAP, Mr. Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, to finalize PJBF's partnership for the Export Seminar and discuss participation in the Osaka Expo 2025.

MOU with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan. (TDAP)

A MOU with TDAP was formalized recently which entails both organizations to cooperate in B2B meetings, and other activities on the side-lines of the Osaka EXPO 2025.

Business Matchmaking:

PJBF participated with its North Chapter in a B2B and Business Matchmaking event in Lahore. The project was coordinated by Senior Vice Chairman of PJBF, Mr. Itaru Nakamura.

Seminar:

PJBF organized an Export to Japan Seminar in October 2024 in Karachi. Presentations were made by the Pakistan Embassy Commercial Consular in Tokyo, TDAP, JICA, & JETRO. A total of 160 participants attended including exporters to Japan and those who are interested in export to Japan.

Training Initiatives

AOTS Trainings: PJBF continues to coordinate with the AOTS Alumni and members to offer training programs.

Training on Workplace Safety: On January 24, 2024, a training session titled "Achieving Goal Zero in Incidents at the Workplace" was held at the Pakistan Society for Training & Development (PSTD). The Consul General of Japan distributed certificates to the participants.

PJBF-UNDP Partnership: In partnership with UNDP, and funded by the Government of Japan, PJBF held four seminars on Business and Human Rights in Karachi and Lahore.

Sponsorships by PJBF

Sponsored SECP guidelines in Japanese

Sponsored BOI video in Japanese Text

Sponsored Emperors Birthday Supplement

PJBF was the lead sponsor at Japan Fest Karachi in November 2024, held at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

PJBF Media:

PJBF Magazine “The Rising Sun” is published annually. The 25th edition was published in January 2025.

PJBF 2024 updated member’s directory has been published and circulated to members.

A new web page and social media is under construction.

New Membership

The forum welcomed new members.

TELEC Electronics & Machinery Pvt Ltd. RG Blue Communications Komatsu Pakistan Soft Speed Forwarding Macpac Films Far Eastern Impex Brothers Enterprise

Fellowship & Networking

The Forum continues to play a active role in facilitating Pakistan Japan Business ties through its various Fellowship and Networking events including hosting Japanese Business delegations, Diplomatic visits and members interaction with the Japanese Business Community in |Pakistan. Our Annual AGMs are followed by unique fusion performances of Pakistani and Japanese artists.

Moving Forward:

The Forum will continue its multi-dimensional activities in 2025, PJBF will also focus on four major activities:

An Export to Japan Seminar in Lahore scheduled on 25th February 2025. Partnering with TDAP in organizing a B2B delegation to Japan during EXPO Osaka 2025 Partnering with SIFC in an Investment Conference tentatively scheduled in 2025 Working towards a Pakistan-Japan B2B Joint Dialogue schedule in the year 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025