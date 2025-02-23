AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
PTCL brings Africa-1 submarine cable to Pakistan

Published 23 Feb, 2025

KARACHI: The ultra-high capacity, Africa-1 submarine cable has successfully made its landfall at Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s (PTCL) landing site at Sea View Beach, Karachi. It marks a transformative step in enhancing Pakistan’s digital connectivity.

This milestone follows Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s (PTCL) official agreement to join the Africa-1 cable system consortium, highlighting its mission to integrate Pakistan with key global digital hubs, and reinforce the national telecommunication infrastructure.

This groundbreaking achievement reaffirms the vision of leveraging cutting-edge technologies to foster progress and connectivity across the regions served by the Africa-1 system.

The Africa-1 consortium comprises of leading telecommunications companies including Mobily (Saudi Arabia), e& (UAE), G42 (UAE), Telecom Egypt, Zain Oman International (ZOI), Algérie Télécom, TeleYemen and other global service providers.

The cable system spans 10,000 kilometres and employ state-of-the-art advanced technologies. The system will link Pakistan with strategic locations, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, France, Kenya, and Djibouti. The cable will be terminated at Africa-1 Cable station in PTCL Exchange Misrishah, Phase-VI, DHA Karachi, and further positioning Pakistan as a vital hub in the global digital network.

Sharing his thoughts, Syed Muhammad Shoaib, Group VP International Business at PTCL highlighted the strategic significance of this collaboration: “PTCL is proud to be a part of the Africa-1 cable system consortium. This partnership aligns seamlessly with Pakistan’s Digital Vision 2030 and our commitment to empowering the communities by bridging the digital divide. By establishing strong, reliable connections to key international hubs, PTCL aims to provide faster, world-class internet services enabling innovation across sectors and strengthening Pakistan’s position in the global economy.”

The Africa-1 cable system is slated for completion in the beginning of 2026. Once operational, it will bolster PTCL’s capacity to deliver high-quality, reliable internet services that meet international standards, solidifying the company’s position as a preferred telecom operator in Pakistan and beyond.

