AIRLINK 189.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
BOP 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FCCL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.9%)
FFL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FLYNG 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.78%)
HUBC 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-5.17%)
OGDC 202.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.13%)
PACE 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
POWER 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.27%)
PPL 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.26%)
PRL 34.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
SEARL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
SYM 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.81%)
TPLP 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.5%)
WAVESAPP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.83%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.79%)
BR30 35,310 Decreased By -324.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher as utilities, financials lead gains

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.18% higher at 16,889.31
Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 05:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by utilities and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.18% higher at 16,889.31.

The index fell 0.28% for the week.

Sri Lanka’s consumer prices fell 4% year-on-year in January after a 2% decline in December, official data showed on Friday, as the country’s economy recovers from its worst financial crisis in decades.

Prices in the food category declined 2.5% in January, compared with a 1% fall in December. In the non-food category, prices fell 5.2% this month, compared with a decline of 2.9% the previous month.

UB Finance Company and Lee Hedges Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 14.3% and 12.9%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares fall as consumer staples, materials drag

Trading volume on the index fell to 70.5 million shares from 120.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.51 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($11.88 million) from 2.91 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 914 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.35 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher as utilities, financials lead gains

Profit-taking pulls KSE-100 down, index closes 938 points lower

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernisation plans: ISPR

Africa-1 submarine cable to make landfall in Karachi

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Karak IBO: ISPR

Trump aid cut imperils water scheme in Pakistan’s Jacobabad

Standard Chartered Pakistan registers Rs46bn profit in 2024

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan face India in Champions Trophy clash with no room for error

Stock split: Lucky Cement approves sub division to enhance investor participation

Read more stories