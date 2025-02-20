India will be tough challenge for struggling Pakistan: Salahuddin Sallu

Former Test cricketer and chief selector Salahuddin Sallu has criticised Pakistan’s team management and selection choices ahead of their crucial ICC Champions Trophy clash against India on Sunda,y February 23, saying India will be a formidable challenge for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s title defence in the first global tournament in the country since 1996 got off to a stuttering start, as New Zealand secured a 60-run victory in the Group A match in Karachi.

The touring side were 113-3 at the halfway stage of their innings and still racked up 320-5 riding hundreds by opener Will Young and player-of-the-match Tom Latham. However, the host nation only managed to score 260 runs.

Speaking exclusively with Business Recorder, he expressed his disappointment over the team’s performance and poor selection.

He believed Pakistan made a crucial mistake by not including specialist and experienced spinners like Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, arguing that their presence could have bolstered the bowling attack, especially in conditions where spinners play a vital role.

Similar concerns were raised by former Test cricketer Jalal Uddin ahead of the New Zealand clash.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Jalal said Pakistan did not have enough variety in their spin options, and relying on part-timers for key roles was not ideal.

Sallu described Fakhar Zaman’s injury as a major setback for the team and criticized the selection of Imam-ul-Haq as his replacement, alleging that it was driven by favouritism rather than merit.

“Fakhar brought an X-factor to Pakistan’s top order, which Imam lacks.”

ICC criticized for ‘omitting host Pakistan’ from Champions Trophy logo during India match

Sallu was particularly unhappy with Babar Azam’s approach in the last match, calling his innings “selfish” and lacking intent.

“Babar played for personal milestones rather than the team’s cause,” Sallu said.

Babar completed his 50 in 81 balls at a strike rate of 61.7, at a time when the required run rate had already climbed over 10. His slow batting, combined with the top-order failure, pushed the asking rate to over 11, leaving the middle order with an impossible task.

Despite Pakistan’s struggles, Sallu advised against making wholesale changes for the crucial India match. “The team shouldn’t panic. The batting order needs a reshuffle, but the same players should be backed with confidence,” he said.

He pointed out that Pakistan’s bowling lacks consistency, which could be a decisive factor.

“It’s a game of containment in Dubai, but our bowlers are not disciplined. We need to bowl according to the field and restrict the opposition, but given the current form, I don’t see that happening,” he added.

India favourites

With Pakistan struggling in home conditions, India are off to a flying start, having convincingly defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets in their first Champions Trophy match in Dubai.

Sallu believed India will go into the highly anticipated clash as favourites when the two arch-rivals face off in a blockbuster encounter on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.