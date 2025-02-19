ICC Champions Trophy: Salman picks up pace as asking rate climbs up

Pakistan stumbled early on in their pursuit of a sizeable target of 321 runs against New Zealand as they lost make-shift opener Saud Shakeel and skipper Mohammad Rizwan in the powerplay.

Saud departed for 6 off 19 balls, while Rizwan scored 6 from 13 balls.

Fakhar Zaman, who walked in at number 4 due to a hamstring pull, struggled his way to 24 before being bowled by Michael Bracewell.

He put together a 47-run stand with Babar Azam for the third wicket.

Second innings

Pakistan: 119/3 (30 overs)

27.2 ov: 100 up for Pakistan.

20.5 ov: Wicket! Fakhar Zaman goes for 24. Bracewell cleans him up.

16 ov: Drinks break.

50 up for Pakistan in 15.2 overs.

9.6 ov: Wicket! Glen Phillips takes a blinder at backward point.

3.4 ov: Wicket! Saud Shakeel chases a wide delivery of Will O’Rourke and gets caught by Matt Henry at third man.

First innings

New Zealand set a 321-run target for Pakistan.

Earlier, Tom Latham and Will Young scored hundreds as New Zealand set a 321-run target against Pakistan.

After being put into bat, the Kiwis started cautiously but lost opener Devon Conway in the eighth over. He missed a straighter one from Abrar Ahmed and got clean-bowled for 10.

Naseem Shah struck in the next over to send in-form Kane Williamson back for just 1, leaving New Zealand 40/2 in the ninth over.

Will Young and Daryl Mitchell put together a 33-run stand for the third wicket, bringing the Kiwis out of pressure.

However, Mitchell miscued a pull off Haris Rauf’s pacy short delivery and got caught at mid-on.

Experienced campaigner Tom Latham joined Young in the middle. The two kept rotating the strike to ease off the pressure.

The duo added 118 runs for the fourth wicket, regaining control of the game.

Young returned to the pavilion after scoring a brilliant hundred (107 off 113 balls) in the 38th over.

The newcomer Glen Phillips started attacking the bowlers from the outset and kept Pakistan on the back foot. His blistering innings of 61 off 39 balls, complemented by Tom Latham’s unbeaten 118 from 104 balls, propelled New Zealand to 320/5 in the given 50overs.

For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed bowled the most economical spell of 47/1 in 10 overs. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took two wickets apiece for 63, and 83 runs, respectively.

Khushdil Shah (40 runs in 7 overs), Shaheen Afridi (68 runs in 10 overs) and Salman Ali Agha (15 runs in 3 overs) remained wicketless.

50 ov: New Zealand: 320/5.

49.4 ov: Wicket! Haris Rauf takes his second wicket. Glen Phillips departs after scoring 61 off 39.

48.3 ov: 300 up for New Zealand

48.1 ov: Glen Phillips reaches fifty in 33 balls.

47.2: SIX again! Latham clubs Haris for a maximum.

46.5: Back-to-back sixes! Phillips is on fire!

46.4 ov: six! Phillips thumps Shaheen over mid-wicket.

46.3 ov: 100 up for Tom Latham in 95 balls.

44.5 ov: Six! Phillips tonk Haris Rauf straight over his head for another maximum.

43.3 ov: Six again! Latham joins the party. He sweeps Abrar Ahmed for a SIX.

42.5 ov: it’s a SIX! Glen Phillips smashes Khushdil over his head for a maximum.

39.3 ov: 200 up for New Zealand.

37.2 ov: Wicket: sub-fielder Faheem Ashraf takes a stunning catch off Naseem Shah’s ball to remove centurian Will Young. The Kiwi opener departs for 107 (113).

35.4 ov: Tom Latham completes his 26th ODI fifty.

34.2 ov: Will Young brings up his 100 in 107 balls.

33.1 ov: Pakistan review, but unsuccessful.

30.3 ov: 150 up for New Zealand in 33

22.3 ov: 100 up for New Zealand.

17 ov: 50 up for Will Young in 56 balls.

16.2 ov: Wicket: Daryl Mitchell miscues a pull shot off Haris Rauf and gets caught on mid-on for 10 runs.

15 ov: Drinks break.

13.1 ov: Good news: Fakhar Zaman is back on the field.

12.1 ov: Six: First six of the day. Young top-edges Haris Rauf for a maximum.

8.1 ov: Wicket: Naseem Shah gets Kane Williamson caught behind for 1

7.3 ov: Wicket: Abrar strikes in his second over. Devon Conway clean bowled for 10.

5 ov: First bowling change: Rizwan introduces Abrar Ahmed in the powerplay.

0.3 ov: Injury scare: Fakhar Zaman walks off the field with a suspected hamstring pull.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand.

Haris Rauf returns: Pakistan announce playing XI for Champions Trophy opener

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, Will O’Rourke.