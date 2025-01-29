AIRLINK 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.77%)
Noman Ali breaks into top five in ICC Test bowling rankings

Published January 29, 2025

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali has attained a career-best position in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings after outstanding performances in the recently-concluded Test series between Pakistan and West Indies.

Noman, who became the first Pakistani spinner to take a Test hat-trick in the second Test, and took 10 wickets in the game, has gained four spots to reach fifth position with 806 rating points.

He is only the 12th Pakistani bowler to go past the 800-point mark in Tests and the only one from his country in the top 20 right now.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan went up two places to 21st, and Abrar Ahmed moved up two places to 50th.

Meanwhile, West Indies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican who won the Player of the Match award after finishing with nine for 70 in the second Test, moved up 16 places to 25th spot.

He has jumped a total of 28 places in the two Tests with a return of 19 wickets, which also won him the Player of the Series award.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite’s second innings half-century at the top of the order which contributed to a 120-run win, has lifted him eight places to 44th position.

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has moved back towards the top 20, advancing from 17th to 15th position.

