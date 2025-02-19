AIRLINK 188.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.35%)
New Zealand favourites to win Champions Trophy opener: Jalal Uddin

  • Questions the move to send Babar Azam to open innings
Syed Ahmed Raza Published February 19, 2025 Updated February 19, 2025 01:38pm

Former Pakistan cricketer Jalal Uddin has thrown his weight behind New Zealand as the favourites in today’s (Wednesday) crucial Champions Trophy opening match against hosts Pakistan, while raising concerns over Pakistan’s team selection and strategy.

Pakistan faced New Zealand twice in the tri-nation series last week and the Kiwis defeated them convincingly on both occasions.

Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter today, Jalal, talking exclusively to Business Recorder, pointed out flaws, particularly in the spin department, saying, “Pakistan does not have enough variety in their spin options, and relying on part-timers for key roles is not ideal.”

He also questioned the decision to shuffle Pakistan’s batting order, particularly the move to send Babar Azam to open the innings.

“Babar should have been given confidence by locking in his position in the middle order. Changing the batting order now will only add more pressure, especially when the new ball moves and skids—conditions that can trouble openers,” he added.

With New Zealand boasting a well-established lineup and Pakistan struggling to find their rhythm, Jalal Uddin believes the Kiwis are the stronger side.

“On paper, New Zealand is the favourite, however, whichever team performs on the field, will win.”

The former fast bowler said Pakistan would need to address these selection and tactical missteps if they were to challenge the Kiwis.

Pakistan entered the tournament as the defending champions, having beaten India in the final of the 2017 edition, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed.

However, today’s match is a significant test for the hosts, who will need to defy the odds and prove their critics wrong on the big stage. If Pakistan fails to get it right against New Zealand, Jalal suggested that the team will have little room for error when they face archrivals India next.

