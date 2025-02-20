AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
BOP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (7.05%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
FLYNG 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.66%)
HUBC 130.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.9%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.4%)
MLCF 49.51 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.03%)
OGDC 204.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
PAEL 40.81 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.67%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.15%)
POWER 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
PPL 174.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.45%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.79%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.39%)
SEARL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.02%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SSGC 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
SYM 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Champions Trophy

Reuters Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 09:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: India kicked off their Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh in a Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh slumped to 35-5 but went on to post 228 all out riding Towhid Hridoy’s heroic 100 while battling cramps.

India’s Rohit seeks big scores from top order, has high expectations of Gill

Mohammed Shami, leading India’s pace attack in the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah, claimed 5-53.

India made a heavy weather of the modest chase but opener Shubman Gill, who made 101 not out, helped them reach the target with 21 balls to spare.

Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian to reach 200 ODI wickets

INDIA VS BANGLADESH ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy

