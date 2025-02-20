AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
World

Saudi Arabia invites leaders of Gulf states, Egypt and Jordan for Gaza talks on Friday

  • Arab states have pledged to work on a plan for Gaza Strip’s reconstruction to counter US President Donald Trump’s proposal to redevelop enclave
Reuters Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 10:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has invited the leaders of Gulf Arab countries, Egypt, and Jordan for a meeting in Riyadh on Friday, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

Arab states have pledged to work on a post-war plan for the Gaza Strip’s reconstruction to counter U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to redevelop the enclave as an international beach resort after resettling its Palestinian inhabitants elsewhere.

Saudi Arabia said Friday’s meeting would be unofficial and held within “the framework of the close brotherly relations that bring together the leaders”, SPA said.

Gaza Arab plan may involve up to $20 billion regional contribution

“As for joint Arab action and the decisions issued regarding it, it will be on the agenda of the upcoming emergency Arab summit that will be held in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt,” SPA added, referring to plans for an emergency Arab summit on March 4 to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump has called for Egypt and Jordan to take in resettled Palestinians from Gaza, a suggestion they both rejected.

Comments

