AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
BOP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (7.05%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
FLYNG 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.66%)
HUBC 130.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.9%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.4%)
MLCF 49.51 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.03%)
OGDC 204.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
PAEL 40.81 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.67%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.15%)
POWER 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
PPL 174.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.45%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.79%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.39%)
SEARL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.02%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SSGC 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
SYM 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Feb 20, 2025
Markets

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

BR Web Desk Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 05:40pm

Buying spree continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 400 points on Thursday.

The KSE-100 witnessed buying for most part of the day, hitting an intra-day high of 114,202.14, a gain of around 860 points as compared to the previous day.

However, some selling in the second half trimmed the intra-day gains.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 113,739.16, up by 396.72 points or 0.35%.

“The KSE-100 Index showed a positive trend, bolstered by strong results,” brokerage house Topline Securities said in its post-market report.

This uptick was mainly driven by CHCC, FCCL, PIOC, DGKC, and MCB, which together accounted for 353 points of the total gain, it added.

On Wednesday, bullish momentum continued at the PSX, with the KSE-100 closing the day at 113,342.44, up by 253.96 points or 0.22%.

On the global front, Asian shares fell sharply on Thursday, tracking choppy trading on Wall Street and a dip in European stocks as US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans and a cautious stance from Federal Reserve policymakers hurt risk sentiment.

The risk-off mood lifted gold prices to a record high, while safe-haven currencies led by the Japanese yen also firmed on geopolitical worries.

Trump said on Tuesday that sector-wide tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductor chips would start at “25% or higher,” rising substantially over a year.

He intends to impose similar tariffs on autos as soon as April 2.

That along with other threats has exacerbated fears of a wide-ranging trade war, leaving investors jittery, although some analysts see the moves by Trump as a negotiation tool.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1% in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei slid 1.4% on the strong yen.

Chinese stocks had a muted start to the session, with the blue-chip index down 0.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 1.7%, having touched a four-month high earlier this week boosted by a blistering rally in tech stocks.

On Thursday, Hang Seng’s tech stocks index fell more than 3%, on course for its worst one-day drop in three months. Still, the index is up nearly 6% so far in February.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday. At close, the rupee settled at 279.46, a gain of Re0.01 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 787.44 million from 667.72 million recorded in the previous close.

The value of shares rose to Rs33.10 billion from Rs25.73 billion in the previous session.

Pak Int.Bulk was the volume leader with 91.48 million shares, followed by Fauji Cement with 73.71 million shares, and K-Electric Ltd with 58.97 million shares.

Shares of 453 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 223 registered an increase, 176 recorded a fall, while 54 remained unchanged.

