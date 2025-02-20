AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
BOP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (7.05%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
FLYNG 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.66%)
HUBC 130.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.9%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.4%)
MLCF 49.51 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.03%)
OGDC 204.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
PAEL 40.81 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.67%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.15%)
POWER 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
PPL 174.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.45%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.79%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.39%)
SEARL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.02%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SSGC 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
SYM 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Markets

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 279.46 against greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 05:48pm

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the rupee settled at 279.46, a gain of Re0.01 against the greenback.

The rupee had closed at 279.47 on Wednesday.

Internationally, the yen firmed and the US dollar held steady on Thursday as investors pondered what US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff agenda would mean for the global economy and how it could affect the interest rate outlook for major central banks.

Geopolitics also loomed large after Trump referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a “dictator” amid talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Currency movement was modest in cautious Asian trading save for the yen, which rose to an over two-month top of 150.62 a dollar, helped by flight to safety over worries about the impact of Trump’s tariffs as well as bets of more Bank of Japan hikes this year.

Sterling retreated from a two-month top and last stood at $1.2594.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar hovered near a one-week top at 107.15.

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest policy meeting released on Wednesday showed Trump’s initial proposals raised concern among Federal Reserve officials about quickening inflation and reinforced their patient approach to rate cuts.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Thursday after rising to a near one-week high in the previous session, as an industry report showing a buildup in US crude stockpiles weighed on sentiment.

Brent futures were up 20 cents at $76.24 a barrel by 0600 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 30 cents to $71.95.

The March contract expires on Thursday, while the more active April contract rose 21 cents to $72.31.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID                            Rs 279.46

OFFER                      Rs 279.66

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 5 paise for buying and gained 4 paise for selling against USD, closing at 278.79 and 281.08, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 21 paise for buying and 17 paise for selling, closing at 290.48 and 293.50, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 1 paisa for buying and 2 paise for selling, closing at 76.01 and 76.60, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 1 paisa for buying and 2 paise for selling, closing at 74.29 and 74.85, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID                            Rs 278.79

OFFER                      Rs 281.08

