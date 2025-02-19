AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 19, 2025
Markets

Rupee saw marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 279.47 against greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 19, 2025 Updated February 19, 2025 05:12pm

The Pakistani rupee lowered against the US dollar, depreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the rupee settled at 279.47, a loss of Re0.10 against the greenback.

The rupee had closed at 279.37 on Tuesday.

Internationally, the US dollar held firm on Wednesday on the back of tariff concerns and tense Russia-Ukraine negotiations, while the New Zealand dollar slid after the central bank delivered a super-sized interest rate cut.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand reduced its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 3.75% on Wednesday as widely expected.

The central bank has now cut rates by 175 basis points since August as the central bank races to boost a sluggish economy and curb rising unemployment.

The kiwi was last down 0.3% at $0.5687 following the decision and bank commentary that suggested more cuts were likely.

In the broader market, investors sized up the latest note in US President Donald Trump’s tariff crescendo and uncertainty after initial Russia-Ukraine peace talks finished without Kyiv or Europe at the table.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of rivals, rose 0.04% to 107.04.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Wednesday amid worries of oil supply disruptions in the US and Russia, as markets awaited clarity on the Ukraine peace talks.

Brent crude futures were up 41 cents, or 0.5%, at $76.25 a barrel at 0720 GMT, and possibly set for a third day of gains.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for March rose 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $72.29, up 2.2% from the close on Friday after not settling on Monday because of the Presidents’ Day public holiday.

