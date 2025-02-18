AIRLINK 188.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.04%)
BOP 13.23 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.71%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
FCCL 38.71 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.4%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
FLYNG 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.13%)
HUBC 134.41 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.01%)
MLCF 46.89 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.72%)
OGDC 205.74 Increased By ▲ 6.30 (3.16%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.96%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
POWER 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PPL 174.61 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.39%)
PRL 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.34%)
PTC 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
SEARL 98.52 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.03%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.67%)
SSGC 31.48 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.17%)
SYM 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.03%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.01%)
TRG 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-3.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,918 Increased By 154.3 (1.31%)
BR30 35,318 Increased By 768.2 (2.22%)
KSE100 113,088 Increased By 1345 (1.2%)
KSE30 35,309 Increased By 502.3 (1.44%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 279.37 against greenback in interbank market
Recorder Report Published February 18, 2025 Updated February 18, 2025 04:28pm

The Pakistani rupee lowered against the US dollar, depreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the rupee settled at 279.37, a loss of Re0.1 against the greenback.

The rupee had closed at 279.27 on Monday.

Internationally, the US dollar wobbled near two-month lows on Tuesday as traders weighed tariff worries and the path to US rate cuts, while the Australian dollar managed to stay close to its highest level in two months even as markets bet on an imminent rate cut.

The yen held on to its recent gains as strong growth data bolstered odds of the Bank of Japan raising interest rates again this year, with July seen as a live meeting.

Investor focus this week will be on Wednesday’s release of minutes of the Federal Reserve’s meeting in January to gauge how policymakers have sought to weigh the risk of a broader tariff war in the wake of President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

Data last week showed US consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in January, reinforcing the Fed’s message that it was in no rush to resume cutting rates amid growing uncertainty over the economy.

The US dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other major rivals, was 0.1% higher at 106.83 but still near the two-month low of 106.56 it touched on Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, advanced on Tuesday adding to gains in the previous session after a drone attack on an oil pipeline pumping station in Russia reduced flows from Kazakhstan, but gains were capped on the prospects of supply rising soon.

Brent crude futures gained 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $75.45 per barrel at 0758 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 75 cents from Friday’s close at $71.49 a barrel. There was no settlement for WTI on Monday due to the US Presidents’ Day holiday.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters
Nilam Feb 18, 2025 11:56am
Help please
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan seeks sustainable growth as Aurangzeb highlights structural reforms: report

KSE-100 snaps 4-session losing streak with 1,345-point gain

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 104.05 in January 2025

Pakistan economy moving in the ‘right direction’, says IMF’s Georgieva

Dar reaffirms commitment to Pakistani diaspora, calls for active role in national growth

Oil prices extend gains after Ukraine drone strike hits Kazakh supply

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan urges Pakistan to enjoy Champions Trophy

Musk has no formal decision-making authority: White House

US, Russia hold talks in Saudi, no seat for Ukraine

Read more stories