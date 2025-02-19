AIRLINK 189.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
BOP 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
HUBC 134.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.38%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
OGDC 205.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.29%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PAEL 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.46%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
POWER 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
SEARL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 31.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
SYM 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 60.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.11%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 27.4 (0.23%)
BR30 35,278 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.12%)
KSE100 113,461 Increased By 372.3 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,404 Increased By 94.9 (0.27%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil gains on U.S., Russia supply curtailments as market seeks Ukraine talks clarity

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 08:10am

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday amid oil supply disruptions in the U.S. and Russia and as markets awaited clarity on the Ukraine peace talks.

Brent crude futures gained 20 cents, or 0.3% at $76.04 a barrel at 0146 GMT, climbing for a third day.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for March rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $72.08 a barrel, up 1.7% from the close on Friday after not settling on Monday because of the Presidents’ Day public holiday.

The March contract expires on Thursday and the more active April contract gained 0.3% to $72.04.

Russia said oil flows through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), a major route for crude exports from Kazakhstan, were reduced by 30%-40% on Tuesday after a Ukrainian drone attack on a pumping station.

A 30% cut would equate to the loss of 380,000 barrels per day of supply to the market, according to Reuters calculations.

Meanwhile, cold weather threatened U.S. oil supply, with the North Dakota Pipeline Authority estimating that production in the country’s No. 3 producing state would be down by as much as 150,000 bpd because of the cold.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration said on Tuesday it had agreed to hold more talks with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine. A deal could ease or help remove sanctions that have disrupted the flows of Russian oil shipments.

Oil trades steady as Ukraine peace talks counter supply disruptions

Israel and Hamas will also begin indirect negotiations on a second stage of the Gaza ceasefire deal, officials said on Tuesday.

However, Trump said on Tuesday he intends to impose auto tariffs “in the neighbourhood of 25%” and similar duties on semiconductors and pharmaceutical imports.

Tariffs could raise prices for consumer products, weaken the economy and reduce demand for fuel.

Oil WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil gains on U.S., Russia supply curtailments as market seeks Ukraine talks clarity

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

PPRA to clear SOEs’ industry- specific policies

PSMA supports govt’s Ramazan relief efforts

Provisional KE FCA for Nov ’24: Nepra receives motion for leave to review decision

Rating upgrade: MIGA mulls $500m trade finance guarantee package

Strategic location big opportunity: President

Read more stories