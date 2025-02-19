Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan economy moving in the ‘right direction’, says IMF’s Georgieva

US envoy commits to strengthening ties with Pakistan: PMO

PM Shehbaz pledges $5 billion trade boost with Türkiye

Security forces kill 30 terrorists in South Waziristan operation

Pakistan opens 71 new blocks for oil, gas exploration after a decade

Dar reaffirms commitment to Pakistani diaspora, calls for active role in national growth

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 104.05 in January 2025

Pakistan registers massive $420mn current account deficit in January 2025

