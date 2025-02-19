AIRLINK 189.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.24%)
BOP 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FCCL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
FLYNG 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.43%)
HUBC 134.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.65%)
KOSM 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.35%)
MLCF 47.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
OGDC 205.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.07%)
PACE 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PAEL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.79%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.4%)
POWER 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
PPL 174.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.23%)
PRL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
SEARL 97.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
SYM 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.36%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.75%)
WAVESAPP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.4%)
BR100 11,941 Increased By 23.4 (0.2%)
BR30 35,268 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 113,332 Increased By 243.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,356 Increased By 47.1 (0.13%)
Feb 19, 2025

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 18, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 19 Feb, 2025 08:40am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan economy moving in the ‘right direction’, says IMF’s Georgieva

Read here for details.

  • US envoy commits to strengthening ties with Pakistan: PMO

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz pledges $5 billion trade boost with Türkiye

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill 30 terrorists in South Waziristan operation

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan opens 71 new blocks for oil, gas exploration after a decade

Read here for details.

  • Dar reaffirms commitment to Pakistani diaspora, calls for active role in national growth

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 104.05 in January 2025

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan registers massive $420mn current account deficit in January 2025

Read here for details.

