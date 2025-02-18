US envoy commits to strengthening ties with Pakistan: PMO

The United States (US) Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker has said that the new US administration will work with Pakistan in pursuit of common objectives to strengthen the bilateral relationship, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s House (PMO).

The US envoy passed these remarks in meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

“The US Cd’a thanked the prime minister for receiving her and said that the new [US] administration would work with Pakistan in pursuit of common objectives to strengthen the bilateral relationship,” the PMO statement read.

During the meeting, the prime minister emphasised the need to enhance trade, as well as cooperation in the areas of IT, agriculture, health, education, and energy, among other areas of mutual interest, the statement added.

“He [PM Shehbaz] also stressed upon the need for both countries to continue their close cooperation in the counter-terrorism domain, in particular, to deal with the threat posed by Daesh and Fitna Al Khawaraj (FAK).

“While recalling the decades long history of close cooperation between the two countries, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to work closely with the Trump Administration to further strengthen bilateral ties,” the PMO said.