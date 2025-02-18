AIRLINK 189.40 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.39%)
BOP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (8.55%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
FCCL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.53%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.88%)
HUBC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.25%)
HUMNL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.85%)
OGDC 205.96 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (3.27%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.88%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
POWER 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PPL 174.99 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (2.61%)
PRL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.64%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.33%)
SEARL 99.35 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (3.9%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.67%)
SSGC 31.56 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.43%)
SYM 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.6%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.01%)
TRG 60.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-3.41%)
WAVESAPP 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.72%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,925 Increased By 161.2 (1.37%)
BR30 35,362 Increased By 812 (2.35%)
KSE100 113,088 Increased By 1345 (1.2%)
KSE30 35,309 Increased By 502.3 (1.44%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan registers massive $420mn current account deficit in January 2025

  • This is first deficit since July 2024.
BR Web Desk Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:46pm

After registering surpluses in the last five months, Pakistan’s current account posted a deficit of $420 million in January 2025, a significant increase of 4% when compared with the deficit of $404 million in the same month of the previous year, data released on Tuesday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

This is the first current account deficit since July 2024.

Meanwhile, for December, the surplus was originally reported to be at $582 million, but the SBP revised it in the latest data to be at $474 million.

Overall, the figure takes Pakistan’s current account to a surplus of $682 million in the first seven months of the current fiscal year (7MFY25), in stark contrast to a massive deficit of $1.801 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Breakdown

In January 2025, the country’s total export of goods and services amounted to $3.631 billion, up over 8% as compared to $3.362 billion in the same month of the previous year

Meanwhile, imports clocked in at $6.461 billion during January 2025, an increase of nearly 15% on a yearly basis, according to SBP data.

Workers’ remittances clocked in at $3.002 billion, an increase of over 25% as compared to the previous year.

Low economic growth along with high inflation have helped curtail Pakistan’s current account deficit with an increase in exports also helping the cause. A high interest rate, which has declined in recent months, and some restrictions on imports have also aided the policymakers’ objective of a narrower current account deficit.

7MFY25

In 7MFY25, the country’s total export of goods and services amounted to $23.92 billion. Whereas, imports clocked in at $39.99 billion during the period, according to SBP data.

The country’s worker remittances clocked in at $20.85 billion, an increase of nearly 32% compared to $15.83 billion in the same period last year.

The current account is a key figure for cash-strapped Pakistan which relies heavily on imports to run its economy.

A widening deficit puts pressure on the exchange rate and drains official foreign exchange reserves, while the situation reverses vice versa.

Remittances SBP Pakistan’s exports current account deficit home remittances SBP data workers remittances Pakistan remittances Pakistan import

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan registers massive $420mn current account deficit in January 2025

PM heaps praise on World Bank for cooperation

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan economy moving in the ‘right direction’, says IMF’s Georgieva

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 18

Oil inches up on Kazakhstan supply disruption

Deals with IPPs: Nishat Chunian executes Amended Agreement; Pakgen Power terminates PPA

New Zealand’s Ferguson out of Champions Trophy with foot injury

Read more stories