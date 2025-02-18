AIRLINK 188.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.04%)
Dar reaffirms commitment to Pakistani diaspora, calls for active role in national growth

  • Foreign Minister highlights economic reforms, SIFC’s role in attracting investment during New York address
BR Web Desk Published February 18, 2025 Updated February 18, 2025 05:04pm

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting and facilitating the Pakistani diaspora, urging overseas Pakistanis to actively contribute to the nation’s economic growth and promote its interests globally, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking at an event in New York, Dar highlighted Pakistan’s progress in combating terrorism, strengthening economic stability, and creating a secure, business-friendly environment to attract investment.

Pakistan dismisses India-US statement as ‘misleading’

Dar emphasized the significant growth in remittances, exports, and overall economic performance, crediting the government’s ongoing reforms for these achievements.

He particularly highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), describing it as a key mechanism for promoting investment and driving economic development, the FO said.

The Deputy Prime Minister encouraged the diaspora to leverage their expertise and resources to support Pakistan’s economic transformation, underscoring their vital role as ambassadors for the country.

UNSC high-level meeting: Deputy PM Dar to visit New York on Feb 18

He also apprised the community about his visit, highlighting his participation in a high-level event at the United Nations Security Council, along with other engagements.

He also talked about his briefing to OIC Ambassadors on Pakistan’s key priorities at the United Nations.

The event concluded with an interactive session, wherein the community members shared their views, questions, and suggestions.

The Deputy Prime Minister assured them of the government’s resolute commitment to addressing their issues and enhancing their engagement with Pakistan’s development agenda.

