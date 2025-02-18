AIRLINK 188.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.04%)
Feb 18, 2025
Pakistan

Security forces kill 30 terrorists in South Waziristan operation

BR Web Desk Published 18 Feb, 2025 08:31pm

Pakistan security forces killed thirty terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) South Waziristan District, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

“On 17 February 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij [terrorists].

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, thirty khwarij were sent to hell,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement read.

The statement added that sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

The development comes after the security forces eliminated 15 terrorists in two separate operations in KP last week.

