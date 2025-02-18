PM Shehbaz pledges $5 billion trade boost with Türkiye

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized on Tuesday that Pakistan and Turkiye are committed to increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion, calling the two nations “brotherly countries,” Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a cabinet meeting, the premier highlighted the recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, noting his unwavering support for Pakistan on global platforms.

“President Erdogan has been a strong voice for Palestine and Kashmir. Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy brotherly ties and regularly consult and support each other at all forums,” he said.

The prime minister pointed out that several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during Erdogan’s visit and urged the Ministry of Commerce and other relevant ministries to collaborate to achieve the $5 billion trade target.

He also mentioned that a flyover completed in 84 days in Islamabad was named after President Erdogan as a gesture of affection from the people of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz welcomed a recent Gallup survey indicating that 55% of people have confidence in the government’s pro-business policies.

However, he stressed that the cabinet must move forward and work hard to accomplish the economic agenda, including key initiatives like Uraan Pakistan.

Reflecting on his meeting with a World Bank delegation, the prime minister said the directors unanimously expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s reforms agenda and macroeconomic stability.

“They praised the government, and the credit goes to every member of the cabinet,” he added.

Shehbaz underscored that peace in the country is linked to economic prosperity, which will accelerate progress.

“For economic stability, a conducive environment is essential,” he said.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the security forces, acknowledging the sacrifices of officers and personnel in protecting the nation.