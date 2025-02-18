AIRLINK 188.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.04%)
BOP 13.23 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.71%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
FCCL 38.71 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.4%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
FLYNG 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.13%)
HUBC 134.41 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.01%)
MLCF 46.89 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.72%)
OGDC 205.74 Increased By ▲ 6.30 (3.16%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.96%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
POWER 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PPL 174.61 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.39%)
PRL 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.34%)
PTC 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
SEARL 98.52 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.03%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.67%)
SSGC 31.48 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.17%)
SYM 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.03%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.01%)
TRG 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-3.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,918 Increased By 154.3 (1.31%)
BR30 35,318 Increased By 768.2 (2.22%)
KSE100 113,088 Increased By 1345 (1.2%)
KSE30 35,309 Increased By 502.3 (1.44%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz pledges $5 billion trade boost with Türkiye

  • Premier stresses cabinet must work hard to achieve economic agenda
BR Web Desk Published 18 Feb, 2025 08:02pm
Islamabad: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs the Federal Cabinet Meeting on February 18, 2025.
Islamabad: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs the Federal Cabinet Meeting on February 18, 2025.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized on Tuesday that Pakistan and Turkiye are committed to increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion, calling the two nations “brotherly countries,” Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a cabinet meeting, the premier highlighted the recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, noting his unwavering support for Pakistan on global platforms.

Pakistan, Turkiye need to revamp PTA: BMP

“President Erdogan has been a strong voice for Palestine and Kashmir. Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy brotherly ties and regularly consult and support each other at all forums,” he said.

The prime minister pointed out that several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during Erdogan’s visit and urged the Ministry of Commerce and other relevant ministries to collaborate to achieve the $5 billion trade target.

He also mentioned that a flyover completed in 84 days in Islamabad was named after President Erdogan as a gesture of affection from the people of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz welcomed a recent Gallup survey indicating that 55% of people have confidence in the government’s pro-business policies.

Turkiye’s President Erdogan to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

However, he stressed that the cabinet must move forward and work hard to accomplish the economic agenda, including key initiatives like Uraan Pakistan.

Reflecting on his meeting with a World Bank delegation, the prime minister said the directors unanimously expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s reforms agenda and macroeconomic stability.

“They praised the government, and the credit goes to every member of the cabinet,” he added.

Shehbaz underscored that peace in the country is linked to economic prosperity, which will accelerate progress.

“For economic stability, a conducive environment is essential,” he said.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the security forces, acknowledging the sacrifices of officers and personnel in protecting the nation.

ministry of commerce Federal Cabinet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan PM Shehbaz Sharif World Bank delegation

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz pledges $5 billion trade boost with Türkiye

Pakistan seeks sustainable growth as Aurangzeb highlights structural reforms: report

KSE-100 snaps 4-session losing streak with 1,345-point gain

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 104.05 in January 2025

Security forces kill 30 terrorists in South Waziristan operation

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan opens 71 new blocks for oil, gas exploration after a decade

US, Russia hold talks in Saudi, no seat for Ukraine

Pakistan economy moving in the ‘right direction’, says IMF’s Georgieva

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy title defence begins on Wednesday

Read more stories