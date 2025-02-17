AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Feb 17, 2025

Rouble retreats after Trump-Putin rally

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble retreated on Friday after gaining almost 5% against the US dollar in the previous session on market optimism that followed a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At 0820 GMT, the rouble was down 0.9% at 90.30 against the dollar, still the highest level for the Russian currency since September 2024, according to data from the over-the-counter market.

The Moscow Exchange stock market index rose by another 2.2%, bringing total gains since the start of the year to 13.7%. The exchange suspended trade on Thursday night after the index rallied 6%, citing data transmission problems.

Many analysts cautioned against excessive optimism, stressing that there was little certainty about the upcoming summit as well as possible Ukraine peace negotiations while there was a long road ahead.

As long as there is no lifting of sanctions, the continued market rally means granting a loan now for something that might happen in the future, VTB’s Stanislav Kletschev said.

The market rally is taking place ahead of the central bank’s rate-setting meeting on February 14, at which the regulator is expected to keep its key rate on hold at 21%, the highest level since early 2000s as inflation shows no sign of slowing down.

