Pakistan Print 2025-02-16

Bilawal commends security forces

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has commended the security forces for successfully eliminating 15 terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PPP chairman said in statement on Saturday that the security forces’ operations against terrorists are a testament to the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani nation.

He expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Lieutenant Muhammad Hasan Ashraf, Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal, Sepoy Farhatullah, and Sepoy Himmat Khan during the operations, and said that the officers and soldiers who embraced martyrdom will forever remain the heroes of our nation.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the architect of new thinking in a new era

He extended his heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families of the martyred soldiers and prayed for them to find strength and patience in this difficult time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

