Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the architect of new thinking in a new era

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s 36th birthday is being celebrated today. Like his grandfather, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and his mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he has also attained a prominent position among world leaders at a young age.

Through his wisdom and vision, he has proven himself to be the true heir of the political dynasty of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and he has the full capacity to lead the Pakistan People’s Party forward in line with the demands of the modern era.

The Pakistan People’s Party is the only political party that serves as the voice and hope of the people of Pakistan. It has long struggled and made immense sacrifices for the establishment of a democratic, just, pluralistic, and egalitarian society in the country.

After the tragic martyrdom of his mother, Benazir Bhutto, on December 27, 2007, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had to assume the position of Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party at just 19 years old. It was a responsibility laden with risk and uncertainty. Those who claim that the Pakistan People’s Party has merely inherited politics fail to recognize that managing such a political legacy is a task that often feels like walking with the burden of the departed.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s father, President Asif Ali Zardari, is himself a seasoned politician, widely acknowledged even by his opponents for his political insights. A few days after Bilawal was appointed Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, President Asif Ali Zardari remarked in a television interview that Bilawal, his only son, must understand the weight of being entrusted with this legacy of martyrdom. He explained, “We have done this solely to continue the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.”

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was born into a political family that was continuously beset by hardships, suffering, and tragedies. Even before his birth, his mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, was engaged in a long and difficult struggle against General Zia-ul-Haq’s dictatorship and for the restoration of democracy. This struggle persisted even after Bilawal’s birth.

From a young age, Bilawal witnessed his mother’s political engagements and the false cases she had to face. He also saw his father, Asif Ali Zardari, endure the hardships of prolonged imprisonment. During his childhood, he even experienced exile alongside his mother. These challenges shaped him into a mature and broad-minded politician early in life. So, when circumstances thrust upon him the leadership of a democratic political party in a politically volatile country like Pakistan, he fully understood the weight and responsibility of the role.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari earned the distinction of becoming the youngest Foreign Minister of Pakistan, a position he achieved through his political wisdom and prudence. When he assumed this role in 2022, he was only 34 years and 3 months old. Before him, this honour was held by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who became Foreign Minister of Pakistan in 1963 at the age of 35.

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the architect of Pakistan’s independent and non-aligned foreign policy. This policy was later upheld by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and has since been carried forward by Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari. Building on this legacy, Bilawal made several breakthroughs, showcasing his leadership on the global stage.

When Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took on the critical role of Foreign Minister, Pakistan was grappling with the severe impacts of climate change. He was the first to make the world realize that developing countries like Pakistan, which have contributed little to climate change, are disproportionately suffering its devastating consequences—caused primarily by industrialized nations. He successfully persuaded the developed world to allocate more resources to help vulnerable developing countries mitigate and adapt to climate disasters.

In this regard, he secured a significant fund for Pakistan, including the fund introduced at COP 27, along with loans and carbon credits at concessional rates. Like his maternal grandfather and his mother before him, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari practiced revolutionary diplomacy to restore and uphold Pakistan’s independent and impartial foreign policy.

It was Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari who challenged the traditional politics of confrontation and opposition for the sake of opposition, making the country’s political leadership realize that the new generation can no longer afford such divisive politics. This generation is grappling with serious challenges, and if these issues are not addressed, political parties will become irrelevant, and democracy itself will be at risk.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari conveyed the message that if the Pakistan People’s Party’s politics of reconciliation is not embraced and the old politics of confrontation continues, all stakeholders will face irreparable losses.

He accurately identified the issues facing the people of Pakistan and, on that basis, announced his 10-point actionable program for the 2024 general elections, promoting the slogan “Choose New Thinking.” The 2024 revolutionary election manifesto of the Pakistan People’s Party was developed based on these 10 points. This program and manifesto are considered the documented political strategies to address Pakistan’s crises and challenges.

The first point of this 10-point program is to double the income of wage earners within five years and eliminate unemployment. The second point focuses on resolving the energy crisis and providing affordable electricity to the public through green energy.

Under this program, green energy parks will be established in every district, and 300 units of electricity will be provided to millions of poor families through solar panels, wind power stations, and other alternative green energy sources. The Sindh government has already begun large-scale work in this regard.

The third and fourth point of the 10-point program focuses on providing free education and healthcare facilities to all. The fifth point aims to grant ownership rights to 3 million poor families by building houses for them. Under the “Apni Zameen Apna Ghar” agenda, the Sindh government is actively working on the construction of millions of houses.

The sixth point addresses poverty eradication by expanding the Benazir Income Support Program to increase financial support for poor families. To support this, programs for resource rights, resource education, resource employment, and resource health have been initiated.

The seventh point of the 10-point program is dedicated to the well-being of farmers, including the issuance of Kisan Card.

The eighth point focuses on the welfare of workers. In this regard, Mazdoor Card is being issued. This card will allow laborers to pay their children’s school fees, obtain health insurance for themselves and their families, and receive benefits such as pensions, social security, old-age benefits, and disability benefits.

The ninth point aims to provide employment and modern education to the youth, supported by the introduction of Youth Card.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s 10-point program is intended not only for Sindh but for the entire country. As Sindh and Balochistan are governed by the Pakistan People’s Party, the program is being rapidly implemented in these provinces. Pakistan People’s Party is also part of the federal government and is working to extend this program to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Regarding the resources needed to implement the 10-point program, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has presented a comprehensive plan for generating funds. He has also outlined the internal and external policies required to address these issues effectively.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is a pragmatic politician of the modern era, with a core philosophy of directing financial resources to the people to solve their problems. He is not only a beacon of hope for the people of Pakistan but also a role model for the developing world. Under his leadership, the Pakistan People’s Party has demonstrated improved performance in every election, proving that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is the true heir to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s political legacy.

