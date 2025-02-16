Four soldiers martyred, 15 terrorists killed

RAWALPINDI: Four Army soldiers including an officer were martyred while 15 terrorists were eliminated in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement released on Saturday afternoon, 15 militants were sent to hell by the security forces in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the conduct of operation, troops engaged the militants location and resultantly, nine militants including militants’ Ring leaders HVT Farman aka Saqib, militant Amanullah aka Toori, militant Saeed aka Liaqat and militant Bilal were killed.

The killed militants were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area and were highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies. In another operation conducted in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, Six militants were effectively neutralized by the security forces.

However, during intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf (age: 21 years, resident of District Lahore) embraced Shahadat along with his three soldiers. The three soldiers embraced martyrdom includes Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal (age: 39 years, resident of District Dera Ismail khan), Sepoy Farhat Ullah (age: 27 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) and Sepoy Himat Khan (age: 29 years, resident of District Mohmand).

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday praised the security forces officers and personnel for their successful operation against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The president and the prime minister appreciated the security forces for their professional capabilities and by sending 15 militants to hell in two different operations in Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan districts.

They paid tribute to four martyred security personnel including Lt Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf Shaheed who laid down their lives during the operation.

President and prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the Shaheed security personnel and expressed condolences with the bereaved families.

The president said the nation would always remember the sacrifices of its valiant Shuhada, and praised their passion of patriotism and bravery, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

President Zardari also reiterated the unflinching national resolve to continue operations till complete elimination of terrorists.

The prime minister paid tribute to Shaheed Lt Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf, Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal, Sepoy Farhatullah and Sepoy Himat Khan who laid down their lives while fighting bravery during the operation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Shehbaz said he along with the entire nation were proud of their Shuhada and their families.

Expressing resolve, the prime minister said that they would not let terrorists to succeed in their nefarious designs and to disrupt peace in the country.

He commended that the officers and jawans of Pakistan armed forces were defending and protecting the country round the clock without caring for their lives.

The nation saluted the brave forces for their unwavering resolve to protect the motherland, he added.